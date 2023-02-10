Vin Diesel basically confirms Elon Musk-like character will be a villain in future ‘Fast & Furious’ movie

For fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, what type of character would make a perfect polar opposite of Vin Diesel‘s character? When asked, the head of the Toretto family seemed to be describing Elon Musk to a tee, and not in a good way.

An 11th installment of Fast & Furious is indeed scheduled to be released in Feb. 2024, while fans haven’t even seen the 10th yet because it won’t be released until May 19, 2023. True to their nature though, these movies always bring in electric and dynamic characters like The Rock, John Cena, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, just to name a few. This time won’t be any different as Diesel already has a dream name in mind for this final movie of the film series. How does Robert Downey Jr. sound?

In an interview with Variety, the face of the franchise said, “Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom.” He continued, “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. in the Next ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie as the ‘Antithesis of Dom’ https://t.co/tT4K3157x4 — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. has experience in this area, having played the part of Tony Stark in Iron Man, an eccentric genius billionaire who can build a suit of powered armor from scraps that the terrorists holding him captive have just lying around. Of course, Elon Musk wouldn’t be able to do that, but the rest of it sounds good. Musk believes in AI so much, he was willing to fake it until he made it, which hasn’t actually happened yet, but it might come someday.

Even if Diesel didn’t specifically say that the character is Elon Musk, it’s too hard to deny that’s who the character would be based on. Millions of fans watching the movie would be picturing Musk in real life while watching Downey on the screen.

Robert Downey playing Elon Musk in Fast & Furious.



That’s golden — Eldar (@SomeWeirdBoyo) February 10, 2023

As badly as the 2016 Tesla demonstration went, with an exact script and all, that gives writers for Fast XI so much material to work with, it would be a film worth watching no matter the cost.

I will pay $100 to see this movie. — Lando Gomez, PhD (@scatbopper57) February 10, 2023

Skeptics say Robert Downey Jr. wouldn’t even touch it.

Dream on. Beneath RDJ. — HolaTown (@RS86285629) February 10, 2023

Leave it to a fan to find a tasty Easter Egg!

Elon musk nailed this role in iron man 2 pic.twitter.com/gVK3otVl67 — mule team 6 captain (@DAS_tw0tter) February 10, 2023

Driving fast versus not driving and letting the car make all the decisions seems like the perfect way for Fast & Furious to go out!