Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson has decided today is the day, once again, to get in a bikini and do some silly little dancing on her silly little Instagram. Good for her.

As summer starts to unwind in the northern hemisphere, the Captain Marvel star is getting the most out of her seemingly extensive wardrobe of summer attire, with her latest social media post seeing her dancing to, well, something while rocking a swimsuit. Captioned with “What am I dancing to? Wrong answers only.”, the comments section is alight with suggestions. Mostly Taylor Swift songs.

In reality for brand synergy she really should be listening to Alan Silvestri’s score for The Avengers, or perhaps whatever the music is from Fast and Furious.

Larson has seen her name become bigger and bigger in Hollywood since early roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and The Spectacular Now, with her name a face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. Not just content with being the first woman to lead a billion-dollar superhero film, she’s also joined the cast of the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

Unfortunately, Fast & Furious 10 won’t be titled Fast10 Your Seatbelts, but we can all live and hope. 2023 will be a bumper year for the actress, with her starring in The Marvels alongside new MCU entrant Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Larson made a cameo at the very end of Ms. Marvel setting up the film after a season of the build-up to an appearance.

The Marvels is due in cinemas for a July 2023 release window.