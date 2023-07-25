Brie Larson’s latest pantsless pic proves she doesn’t always have Captain Marvel’s energy

Brie Larson may present herself as a powerful superheroine and a feminist, but her latest photo proved that above all else, she is still just human. The Marvel actress shared a pretty candid pic on social media, reminding us that it’s perfectly okay to stay comfy and casual.

The photo shared on Twitter shows Larson texting a friend while only wearing a long t-shirt. A stark contrast to her old bikini pictures, which were a whole lot more jaw-dropping. This one is definitely more relatable.

when you are texting your friend who is right next you pic.twitter.com/nygbaGtW95 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2023

While internet trolls could attempt to shame this actress’ appearance, Larson received a wave of support from fans, with some coming up with harmless jokes and captions for the photo. Who hasn’t looked like this when doomscrolling and going about their day at home?

This me when i open Twitter at the morning https://t.co/2C1SVMhWUW — Mel🤍 (@Mel_Prada04) July 24, 2023

when the neighbor's wifi only works on one side of the house 😁 https://t.co/5W1UPX0RRX — The Marvels vem aí ⭐️ (@LarsonFanBR) July 24, 2023

In their natural habitats Brie Larson’s look this bewildered all the time https://t.co/tJwxwAVj71 — Liz a Bayley,Taylor Swift, Dana Brooke fan (@freedompimp2012) July 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time Larson shared photos of her dressed up casually around her own home. She’s previously shared a pantsless selfie back in May on Instagram. She also once shared a bathroom selfie in April, reminding everyone to “take care of their skin.”

For someone who has a reported net worth of $25 million, this photo just shows that Larson is also just like us. She doesn’t have to look stunning or amazing all the time. She’s more than happy to dress casually and share her normal side. After all, her Marvel co-star, Iman Vellani, once said that she saw her as an older sister since she taught her the “importance of self-care.”

While there might be those who don’t like Larson, there are people out there who think that she’s a good actress and hope that The Marvels will be an enjoyable flick once it hits theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.