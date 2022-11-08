Britney Spears shares how a Kardashian inspires her

Not even pop superstar Britney Spears is untouched by the gargantuan social influence of the Kardashians.

The “Toxic” singer and Instagram darling took to social media to profess her love for none other than Khloe Kardashian herself, revealing that the famous reality TV star was a fashion inspiration to the singer. She posted a recent picture of the Kardashian and gushed over her hairdo.

She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!



📸: @khloekardashian pic.twitter.com/swGcLQdZtQ — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) November 8, 2022

This isn’t even the first time the singer has complimented Kardashian’s hair, either. Last month she shared a video (it was eventually deleted) in a hat saying ““I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet.”

Then she shared a fun photo of galaxies inside an eye and said Kardashian inspired her:

“I feel so blessed !!! I was inspired by Khloe Kardashian’s hair so I’m working on deep conditioning it today !!! They say nothing is impossible !!! Well, I do nothing every day,” she said.

Spears is a pretty constant fixture in the news, as she uses social media fairly often. In the past year she confronted her 15-year-old son over his comments that he doesn’t want to hang out with her until she “gets better mentally.”

Then she said she may never perform live again along with a nude photo and a strategically placed heart emoji. That doesn’t mean fans are on board with Spears not continuing to sing.

Recently, a clip from 1999 reminded everyone why they love the singer so much in the first place. No response yet from Kardashian over the post, but we’ll keep you posted on any developments.