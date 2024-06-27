Bruno Mars’ Ethnicity Confirmed

Is Bruno Mars even from this planet? Despite the extraterrestrial vibes associated with his name, I assure you he’s very much Earth-bound, and his ethnic background is as wonderfully diverse as his music catalog.

Born Peter Gene Hernandez in Honolulu, Hawaii, Bruno Mars grew up in a musical family and started performing at a young age. He moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue his dream of becoming a musician, and boy, did he make that dream a reality! With multiple Grammy Awards, sold-out world tours, and a string of chart-topping hits like Uptown Funk, Just the Way You Are, and 24K Magic, Bruno Mars has solidified his place as one of the biggest stars in the music industry.

Bruno’s father is of half Puerto Rican and half Ashkenazi Jewish descent. His grandfather moved from Puerto Rico to Hawaii as a young man, and married a local woman. Their son, Peter Hernandez (Bruno’s father), was born and raised in Hawaii, where he met and married Bernadette San Pedro Bayot. Meanwhile, Bernadette, Bruno Mars’ mother, was born in the Philippines to a Filipino mother and a Spanish father. Her family later immigrated to Hawaii, where she grew up and eventually met Peter Hernandez.

Apparently the nickname “Bruno” came about because as a chubby kid he reminded people of the wrestler Bruno Sammartino. The “Mars” part of his stage name was added by the singer himself, inspired by the idea of creating a larger-than-life persona.

In conclusion, Bruno Mars is Puerto Rican, Jewish, Filipino, and Spanish, all wrapped up in one funky package. And you know what? It works.

