BTS: Is Jin back from the military?

In every K-pop boy group fan’s life, there always comes a dreadful and inevitable time: mandatory conscription. Thankfully though, knowing it will end will always ease our hearts. Only, this time around, BTS‘ ARMY can already sigh in relief for Jin’s return.

Recommended Videos

In December 2022, the oldest member of the group, Jin, was the first to enter the military in compliance with the mandatory enlistment that all South Korean men must undergo. Despite years of battling and negotiating between South Korean officials, fans, and the government, the BTS members were never exempted regardless of their influence in the South Korean music industry. Now, 18 months later, it’s time for the BTS member to return. But when exactly is that?

When is Jin coming back from the military?

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, will be coming back in less than 24 hours. Although he is not yet back, the singer will be discharged on June 12 — we’re almost there. It also seems that all BTS members have requested a day off from their mandatory duties, not only to welcome Jin back to normalcy, but also to reunite just in time to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary together — the best way to start off FESTA week. Sadly, they’re not allowed to participate in any monetized events while enlisted, so that means no group livestream for us, ARMY.

Regardless, in addition to his return, HYBE has many plans for Jin in the upcoming months. An in-person event will be held at the Jamsil Arena in the Jamsil Sports Complex in South Korea on June 13, where the singer will be welcomed by fans and personnel alike in an intimate gathering to celebrate his return. A live stream with Jin is also planned, and naturally, rumors that he will be releasing his debut solo album in 2024 are already running rampant in Korean media.

In a special notice on Weverse, BTS’ company Bighit, has not only announced his discharge, but the label has also requested fans not to show up at the site on the same announcement. “Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge,” the notice said, “To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site.”

The “Moon” singer’s return will also kickstart group activities that have been halted since 2022 — albeit unofficially. While the members will not be able to participate in the events, Jin’s return will be one of the many highlights of FESTA week, which will include surprise releases ranging from videos to new music. We are not fully back, but we’re getting there. Apobangpo, ARMY!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy