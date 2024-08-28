When Jin left us in 2022, it felt like it would be an eternity until we got to see him again. Now that he’s back, he’s making every second count and is getting ready to make his Netflix debut in what will become the biggest solo TV appearance of his career.

Fans have been waiting for Jin to tap into his acting degree and make the transition into fiction for a long time now, so when rumors emerged that he was working with Netflix, the buzz was immediate. The reality might look a little different, but we’re sure fans weren’t left too heartbroken over the news since it still means they will see their favorite idol lead a production from the world’s biggest streaming platform.

the amount of seokjin variety show appearances we've had in these 2 months compared to his appearances in 10 years… yeah. i love seokjin solo era



JIN NETFLIX DEBUT #JINonNETFLIX — 🍒 RUN JIN (@wootteocharts) August 28, 2024 We have begged so much and waited months while Seokjin served his military service. Now is the time to celebrate all that he is getting and will continue to get for working hard. 🥹



PROUD OF YOU JIN



JIN NETFLIX DEBUT#JINonNETFLIX pic.twitter.com/LCfgagyvNn — 🌌 ColdJIN 🌌 🪐 our moon ☪️👽 (@peruvianseokjin) August 28, 2024

BTS Jin’s new Netflix show, explained

📢 Meet our two lovely employees of #KiansBizarreBandB!



When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B

Coming 2025, only on #Netflix#Jin #JiYeeun #Netflix pic.twitter.com/jsqMFw430e — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) August 28, 2024

As it turns out, Jin is going to be one of the main stars of a new Netflix Korean variety show titled Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The series will follow South Korean YouTuber Kian84 as he opens a guesthouse for young people on the paradisiac Korean island of Ulleungdo.

Jin will join actress Ji Ye-eun, from the Korean version of Saturday Night Live, as servers at the “bizarre” Bed & Breakfast. With Jin a natural comedian, Netflix promises Kian’s Bizarre B&B will provide plenty of laughs, as well as a “special sense of connection [to viewers] through the trio and guests’ unique blend of healing and chaotic moments during their stay.”

Although he has featured in multiple variety shows over the years, especially since returning from his mandatory military service in June, this will be Jin’s first time headlining a series of this kind throughout its entire run. His bandmate V also participated in a similar concept before enlisting when he became a cook and waiter on the Prime Video show Jinny’s Kitchen.

Jin is also currently conducting a solo version of BTS’ free-access variety show RUN! where he’s climbed mountains, worked at a PC café, and visited his old high school so far in weekly episodes released on YouTube and Weverse every Tuesday, and he’s reportedly working on his debut solo album. Reported to finish filming by the end of August, Kian’s Bizarre B&B is scheduled to come out on Netflix in 2025. The man is booked and busy!

