Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Camilla is under health watch for a chest infection, and the outrage has only just begun

Queen Camilla having to miss her scheduled engagements due to a chest infection has stirred various reactions; concern from her adoring fans and anger from those who still cannot accept that she is now the new Queen of England.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.” The 77-year-old had to pull out of a couple of engagements, including the reception hosted by King Charles III for the Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the palace.

She was also scheduled to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. But she hopes to make a full recovery by the weekend in time for the Remembrance events.

With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.

The palace has not shared any further details about her illness, but Camilla is believed to be under health watch. A chest infection is already a serious cause for concern given her age, and her adoring fans were quick to wish her a full recovery.

Wishing Her Majesty a swift recovery! ❤ — Louise (@LouiseMM90) November 5, 2024

One wrote: “God speed beautiful lady! I hope with rest and medical attention your ailment leaves you for a quick recovery. #QueenCamilla Get Well Soon!” and another shared: “Wish restorative rest and a speedy recovery to Her Majesty. The long international trip from warm weather to colder weather in UK may have contributed. In our thoughts and prayers.”

HRM Queen Camilla has taken ill with a chest infection will require a period of rest and recuperation. Please join me in wishing her a restful recovery and keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Amen. 🦋🙏🏽🦋🙏🏽🦋 @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/v4LJEg1Tc1 — PJ Yukon Poet Laureate 🍁 (@PJ_Yukon) November 5, 2024

Unfortunately, the outpouring of hate and anger outnumbers the messages of well-wishes. Those who cannot fathom the fact that she is now Queen Camilla shared their disgust instead. One quipped: “I can’t stand the Royal Family but it even pisses me off when they refer to that adulterous bint, Camilla, as the Queen.”

Another pointed out: “So much ridicule could have been averted if they had stuck with the plan to make and call Camilla the Queen Consort, as the late Queen wished, instead of changing it as soon as she had died. Now every reference to ‘The Queen’ attracts anger or hilarity. Terrible comms advice.”

One more said: “There’s not a single thing the media, the prime minister or anyone else can ever do to make me refer to Camilla as the queen of this country after the actual queen stated she would never be elevated to that position.”

I totally agree. This woman will never be Queen in my eyes. Queen Elizabeth said she should be known as Queen Consort. To do otherwise is disrespecting her wishes. — MIP34 Ⓥ🍃💚🍃 🐖🦉🦔🦊🕊🌈🇪🇺💙 (@MaggieP31069) November 5, 2024

Why have @BBCNews all of a sudden started calling Camilla 'The Queen'?



She's not The Monarch.



She's not The Queen.



She is Queen Consort.



Stop calling her The Queen.



Just because Buckingham Palace have told you to call her that, it doesn't make her The Queen.



Idiots. Stop it — PHIL (@What_A_Helmet) November 4, 2024

On the other hand, there were those who were baffled by the announcement. At the mention of “Her Majesty the Queen” their mind instantly went to Queen Elizabeth II, who is long dead. She died on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 91.

I am cackling over the BBC announcing that the Queen is ill, and people are totally confused because they think they're talking about Queen Elizabeth and not Camilla. The comments! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dOM5QHPhFo — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) November 5, 2024

One wrote: “I almost thought this post was from a few years ago then I kept reading. Queen Elizabeth came to my mind and not the current Consort” and a second shared: “I actually checked the date of the tweet cos I was like I’m sure the queen died a few years ago… that Camilla woman ain’t no queen.”

Like it or not, people have to accept that the former Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen Camilla. She is not Queen Consort, as the late Queen Elizabeth II made it clear in writing and also announced during the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

