Captain America himself is scared of hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

He might be one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, a verifiable face of Hollywood and the former Captain America, but Chris Evans admits to be terrified of potentially hosting Saturday Night Live.

Nowadays it feels like anyone who is anyone has been given a small reign on SNL to showcase their funny bone alongside fellow A-listers. By now, you’d be stuck trying to find a major player in Hollywood who hasn’t hosted at least once. Evans, however, admits to ET Canada he has been avoiding the show “like the plague”.

“I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.



“To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet […] I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. I just know how I would feel, it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

Evans is enjoying a new stage of his career post-Captain America, finally in free reign to try out new projects without hindering his image as the star-spangled man with a plan, adorned across lunchboxes the world over. Since Avengers: Endgame he’s still in the rumor mill for a return to the role, although it feels like something which may not truly be on the cards for a long while yet.

The Captain America trilogy is available to stream on Disney Plus.