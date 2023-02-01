‘Captain Marvel’ reunion takes place as Brie Larson bumps into ‘soulmate’ on Broadway

Every day we inch closer and closer to the release of The Marvels, and Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, recently posted a photo with another very important Marvel character that’s going to appear in the film: None other than Nick Fury in all his glory.

…Well, Samuel L. Jackson. You know what we mean. Larson, whose social media presence is an absolute delight, shared the snap of herself and Jackson at the Broadway show The Piano Lesson. Jackson stars in the classic August Wilson play with Danielle Brooks, and a weirdly clean shaven John David Washington.

“So happy I got to see my soulmate in The Piano Lesson,” she said, alongside a photo of the two looking very chummy together.

Also worth noting: The top comment is a set of “prayer hands” from Vin Diesel’s account. In the second photo, Larson is hugging Jackson and director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who also happens to be Samuel Jackson’s wife.

The third photo shows Regina King and Danielle Brooks with the soulmates. Larson and Samuel Jackson will appear on screen together in The Marvels this summer, and this time they’ll be joined by Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellanu) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The last time we saw Jackson’s Nick Fury was in a post-credits scene in the blockbuster smash Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s ramping up for more though, as he’s going to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. That show centers around the Skrulls, who were the main antagonists in Captain Marvel.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. If that seems too far away, just think about all the Brie Larson posts we’ll be getting in the meantime.