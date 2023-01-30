Brie Larson shows off Lego nerdery and ‘The Office’ fan status all in one photo

When things are bad, at least we have America’s superhero Brie Larson to get us through. Whether she’s twerking in a tutu, pairing crocs with underwear or sending out virtual hugs, Larson always finds a way to brighten our collective day.

Her latest venture into joyland includes a post summarizing how she spent her January with the caption “Congrats, you survived the first month of 2023.” While a few days premature, it’s still an incredibly sweet notion from an incredibly sweet person (online, anyway).

But that’s not all we get. Turns out Larson spent her January in some fun ways and we learned some new things about her. First, she’s a fan of The Office AND Legos and she put together The Office set proudly. She’s just like us!

What else? It looks like she’s also been working on some music and shared not clips (boo!), but a picture of a laptop and a synthesizer? Sampler? Someone out there probably knows even if we don’t. Still, it means there’s a chance we’ll get some sweet tunes from Larson-land soon.

It would be remiss of us to not also mention she loves huge glasses, smoothies, and cinnamon rolls. Take a look.

Congrats, you survived the first month of 2023 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Mv0IGODgXq — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 30, 2023

To be honest, a Larson post is like an oasis in a desert. The commenters sounded off but they also seem eager to see Larson return as her pivotal character Captain Marvel.

Great! Only 6 more months to wait for The Marvels 💫 pic.twitter.com/hdtNwck1cU — Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) January 30, 2023

The Marvels era. Catchy name.

OK BUT THE MARVELS ERA IS COMING AND WE’RE READY FOR IT 💫💫 pic.twitter.com/gxO0Z1or6G — Brie Larson Brasil | Fã-clube (@brielarsonbr) January 30, 2023

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.