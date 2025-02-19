Cassie celebrates new milestone with husband Alex Fine, 6 years on from abusive Diddy relationship 

Some people go through things so dark, so soul-crushing, it feels like there’s no coming back. For many, those experiences leave permanent scars, dictating the rest of their lives. But then there are people like Cassie Ventura.

Recommended Videos

Today, Cassie is celebrating her third pregnancy with her husband, Alex Fine, and their two adorable daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. Alex came into Cassie’s life at a time when she was starting over in 2019, and their relationship moved quickly. In August of that year, while pregnant with their first child, Alex proposed. A month later, they tied the knot in a small ceremony in Malibu. By December, their daughter Frankie was born. Then came Sunny in 2021.

In a recent Instagram post, Cassie shared a series of heartwarming family photos that practically radiated joy. In them, she’s pictured with her husband of almost six years and their daughters.

This new chapter in Cassie’s life comes after years of turmoil, much of it tied to her a long-term relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. In November 2023, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault. These allegations were heavy, and while Diddy denied everything, the details Cassie shared painted a horrifying picture of manipulation, abuse, and control. Eventually, the case was settled out of court. Cassie released a statement at the time, explaining that she chose to settle because it allowed her to retain some control over the situation.

“I have opted to settle this case amicably on terms that I have some degree of control. I wish to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unflinching support.”

It was a pragmatic decision, though one that likely didn’t come easy. Diddy also released a statement, claiming the matter had been resolved amicably. But there’s nothing amicable about what Cassie endured, and no carefully worded PR statement can erase the damage he caused.

In May 2024, CNN released a surveillance video from 2016 that showed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The footage captured Diddy chasing her, dragging her to the ground, and kicking her. It was stomach-turning to watch and a horrifying confirmation of the violent dynamic Cassie had described. The release of the video not only validated Cassie’s claims but also sparked a broader reckoning. Suddenly, other women felt emboldened to share their own experiences with Diddy, and the allegations against him began piling up.

In stark contrast to her past, Cassie’s relationship with Alex is a testament to what love should be. When the 2016 video surfaced, Alex defended his wife and the other survivors, writing an open letter on Instagram that called out the abuse and offered solidarity. “To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you,” he wrote. “You’re not alone.”

As for Diddy, his downfall has been both swift and long overdue. He’s now facing criminal charges, including racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin this May, and while it’s unclear if Cassie will testify, her bravery in coming forward undoubtedly opened the floodgates for others.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy