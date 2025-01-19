Diddy’s lawyers demand ex-gf Cassie Ventura’s damning evidence against him, convinced it’s hiding her ‘red flag’

As the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial draws near, everyone who had a close relationship with him is coming under more scrutiny, including his most notable victim and former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who is referred to in the case as ‘Victim 1.’ Everyone has seen the brutal video where Diddy physically assaulted her, but there are reportedly other tapes in Cassie’s possession that Diddy’s defense team believes could provide him with a lifeline in his case.

Recommended Videos

There’s no question that Diddy’s lifestyle was damaging to those subordinate to him — there are too many firsthand confessions, too many former colleagues like Jay-Z who have distanced themselves from him, and way too many lawsuits filed for all these people to be lying. There are simply too many smoking guns. Yet, Diddy’s defense team is taking the approach of creating even the smallest glimmer of doubt to give the music industry pariah a fighting chance.

In January 2025, Diddy’s defense team requested Cassie hand over nine home videos in her possession that show the two engaging in sexual activity. There has been a minor push and pull regarding this request. While Diddy’s lawyers believe the tapes will reveal their sexual relationship was consensual, the prosecution wants to keep the tapes to protect Cassie from further trauma tied to this case.

Notably, these tapes were not found during the raid on Diddy’s properties, which uncovered his possession of a staggering 1,000 bottles of baby oil. Instead, they were in Cassie Ventura’s possession. David Gelman, while hosting The Trial of Diddy podcast, opined that the prosecution is obligated by law to turn over the tapes so Diddy can adequately prepare for his defense.

Gelman further suggested that the fact Cassie — not Diddy — had possession of these tapes raises a “red flag.” He hypothesized how Diddy’s lawyers might frame their argument: “Diddy doesn’t have these videos — Diddy never had these videos,” Gelman stated. “They are in the possession of Cassie. It does undermine a little bit. It undermines that she is an alleged victim. … If she had the videos herself and not Diddy, that would definitely bring a red flag to the government, and that would definitely help if I’m Diddy’s attorney.”

Gelman offered an important reminder, however: It’s highly unlikely the legal system will view Diddy as an innocent victim of false accusations, especially since he has already been caught in prison trying to intimidate witnesses and victims. As the May 2025 court date approaches, it seems likely that Diddy and his defense will continue to search for desperate ways to assert his innocence. It will be interesting to see what happens when Diddy realizes his public reputation is beyond repair. Will he implicate other celebrities who participated in his infamous “freak-offs”? Only time will tell.

All we can hope for at this point is that justice is served. So many lives have been destroyed and so many careers have been halted, all in service to one man. It is high time these people find closure and begin their journeys toward healing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy