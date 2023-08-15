Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan seemingly back creating content months after sexual assault allegations

Andrew Callaghan is ready to create content again, which is happening seven months after the YouTuber was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

On Aug. 13, Reddit user unproblematicsoldier shared a snap from an Instagram story (which is deleted now) that says, “Andrew Callaghan looking rough at the hobo convention,” implying that he is back to creating new videos.

Since January 2023 when the allegations were made, Callaghan maintained a low profile and couldn’t be seen appearing in any video content, but his alleged return has led people to revisit the string of accusations placed against him. Following the release of the HBO documentary This Place Rules in December 2022, several women came forward and said that Callaghan forced them into sexual favors.

The first woman to step forward was the TikTok user, Caroline Elise on Jan. 5. According to her statement to Variety, the YouTuber stayed over at her residence one day, and even after repeatedly telling him about her unwillingness to “hook up,”, she was forced to give consent after he wore her down,

Another victim going by the username, @moldyfreckle, mentioned how Callaghan was always mean and demanding while they had sex, and there was a time when he caressed her in a car even after she refused him.

Callaghan later released a video saying that at the time of these incidents, he didn’t perceive his behavior to be inappropriate. Today, his return to pursue his profession is raising many questions and we are looking forward to further updates on the subject.