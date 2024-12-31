Chappell Roan makes a holiday post with the Grinch to express her gratitude and everyone is bizarrely comparing it to ‘Wicked’

As 2024 comes to an end, many are reflecting on the year that they’ve had. For some, it was a time they would like to forget, and for others, like Chappell Roan, it was an incredible experience filled with career highs and dreams coming true.

It is no secret that the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer has been on top of her game this year with the success of her ​​debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and the subsequent tour. Her star is going stratospheric and we expect more good things for her in 2025, considering she has already been nominated for several Grammy awards. That’s not bad for a 26-year-old, right?!

As Roan takes a brief and much-deserved break from her music over the Christmas holidays, she once again thanked her fans for propelling her to stardom. She posted a photo of herself sitting next to someone dressed as the Grinch and expressed her gratitude in the caption, writing, “Happy holidays everyone. Thank you for this year I just cannot say that enough.”

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a year for Roan, who has also been vocal about the pressures of fame and how she has not appreciated the public’s interest in her personal life. However, her post indicates that the good of 2024 has far outweighed the bad!

Fans are obsessed with Chappell Roan’s holiday photo

Fans congratulated her for her incredible achievements and wished her happy holidays. However, we also noticed another theme emerging in the comment section as fans compared the photo to Wicked. We all know the hit musical fantasy film, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, has been met with critical praise and great excitement. But what does it have to do with a photo of Chappel Roan and the Grinch? Well, fans have noticed a similarity in the color scheme as Roan’s baby pink jacket contrasts with the rich green hue of our favorite cynical grump.

Roan’s wardrobe differs from her usual looks because she wears light-washed jeans, a white sweater, and a shiny pink jacket. Her makeup is natural, with a light pink frosted lip gloss. She left her locks loose to fall around her face and frame it. To complete her look, she opted for a beige drawstring bag, which may not be a fashion statement but does serve a practical purpose!

Roan’s appearance contrasts her bold makeup and daring fashion choices, showing fans a different side to their favorite star. Unsurprisingly, the comment section has come alive, and the reactions are hilarious. “Is this the wicked cast?” a fan questioned. “Glenda and Elphaba during the holidays,” another shared. Other comments include, “We love u thank u for the Glinda elphie cosplay!,” “Sponsored by Wicked movie. Anyways merry Christmas Chappell,” and “why does the picture look like shes in county jail with the local grinch .”

OK, but that’s enough about the Wicked references now: let’s look at Roan’s year! For many, Roan’s success came almost overnight (although, in reality, there have been years of her working hard to achieve this level of fame behind the scenes), and the massive change has not always been easy. “I can’t really sleep that well because I have insomnia,” she told Rolling Stone in September. “It’s just so hard to chill. It’s been a really hard adjustment.”

Does she want success? Who wouldn’t?! But Roan has also acknowledged the pressure that has come with it. “Part of me hopes I never have a hit again because then no one will ever expect anything from me again,” she confessed. With her legion of loyal fans, this is unlikely, and almost everything that Chappell Roan touches from this point on will turn to gold — or is that pink and green?!

