Cheryl Hines’ net worth, business, early life, and marriage to Robert F. Kennedy. Jr

Cheryl Hines has found a new kind of fame since her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was hand-picked to be Donald Trump’s health secretary (against all reasoning) but the actor and businesswoman has her own priorities aside from supporting the vaccine denier’s political career.

Hines broke into Hollywood through improvisational comedy with the iconic Groundlings Theater and guest spots on television in the 90s. She appeared in several series in small roles, but her big break came when she landed Curb Your Enthusiasm. She was nominated for an Emmy for her part playing Larry David’s wife, Cheryl.

As for the big screen, her first sizable role was alongside Ben Stiller in Along Came Polly. She went on to appear in many movies, usually in the comedy genre. Her credits include Herbie: Fully Loaded, Bad Moms Christmas, Life After Beth, and RV. Additionally, Hines has a few directing credits to her name and also works as a producer.

Early life

Hines was born on Sep. 21, 1965, in Miami Beach, Florida. She has spoken about a modest upbringing and did odd jobs like waitressing when she first moved to L.A. to pursue an entertainment career. She even worked on a pay-per-call line as ‘Cookie’ — not the most convincing name, but we doubt the callers cared about that detail.

In an interview with The Believer, she shared, “Growing up in Florida, and small towns, you don’t really realize how strange it is or how weird the people are until you leave. And then you’re exposed to a lot of different people and you see what society sees as normal and you realize, Oh my gosh, I wasn’t normal at all! So, it definitely informed my point of view about life and characters.”

She majored in communication at the University of Central Florida before making the move, which eventually led to her training at the Groundlings Theater, which is responsible for a huge number of comedic talents in Hollywood.

Hines+ Young

Hines started a “self-care” business with her daughter Catherine Young, it’s called Hines+Young. Hines filed for the company in Florida in 2023. Recently it has taken full advantage of RFK. Jr’s MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) shtick by engraving the slogan on soy candles.

The company, which touts clean beauty and natural organic products, also sells linen spray (whatever that is), body creams, and more. Hines is currently the president of Hines+Young so some of her net worth can presumably be attributed to sales.

Her marriage to RFK Jr.

Another contributor to Hines’ luxurious lifestyle is her husband, who boasts generational wealth thanks to his last name. They met when Kennedy Jr. was an environmental attorney, then tied the knot in 2014. Hines was supportive during her husband’s failed presidential campaign and again backed him up when he decided to jump ship and join Trump’s side.

They paid $4.995 million for a Malibu compound which they sold in June 2017 for over $6 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they also own a multi-million dollar home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, purchased the same month as the Malibu home was sold. Now a Republican mouthpiece for conspiracy theories and tinfoil hats, we can surmise the couple will benefit from their political affiliation, particularly when Kennedy Jr. retires. MovieMeter claims Hines’ net worth was $16 million as of 2024, taking liquid cash, stocks, property, and other assets into consideration.

