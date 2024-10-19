‘Cheryl is having to BEG people’: Cheryl left to face the ugly side of Liam Payne’s fame as she ‘cannot protect’ his 7-year-old son

“Don’t do drugs kids.” This is a clichéd comment I have come across in multiple comment sections regarding the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Isn’t it, at the very least, redundant by now to say something like this instead of addressing the real problems, the issues at the core of our society, and the entertainment industry in particular, that may trick one into more easily falling into the trap of substance abuse?

Payne should not be judged for his drug or alcohol usage. He did not in the least glorify the lifestyle he was open about having at one point, it was a problem he dealt with in private. He’d been vocal about his struggles for a few years, and, in 2023, he underwent 100 days of rehab. Once again, his relapsing should not be held against him in the way that some online armchair critics have. These individuals cannot grasp how easy it can be for someone who has become clean to fall back into the consumption spiral, particularly, to someone with Payne’s history and circumstances.

Cheryl Cole, Liam’s ex and the mother of his 7-year-old son Bear, has pushed back against the “abhorrent reports” and “media exploitation” that has surrounded the musician’s untimely death. One such media outlet that has been criticized for its poor taste reporting has been TMZ, which, considered it was remotely appropriate to share a picture that showed part of Payne’s arm and torso on the day of his death.

Whether you are a staunch Directioner or lukewarm to the five celebrities, it does not matter, everyone should spare a moment to heed Cole’s words before they think of dropping another ill-intentioned comment.

A human being worthy of respect

Cheryl Cole, who has a 7-year-old son with Liam Payne, is calling for dignity in the wake of Liam’s death for the sake of their son who has lost his father. pic.twitter.com/0yc8I9I7fS — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) October 18, 2024

In her public statement, Cheryl Cole reminded everyone of something that should have never strayed from people’s minds: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

On Friday, Oct. 18, the 31-year-old star’s father, Geoff Payne, was in Buenos Aires to identify his son’s body, collect his belongings, and arrange for his return. When he visited the Casa Sur Hotel, Payne was hounded by paparazzi which prompted fans to start yelling at the press and attempt to block them from following after the grieving father.

Commenting on Cole’s statement, many netizens empathize with Cole and the family’s unimaginably difficult situation and agree with the singer’s sensible words:

“Bless his poor parents being bombarded like that. Leave them alone. They need privacy. And well said to Cheryl. Utterly heartbreaking,” wrote one.

“Poor Cheryl and poor Bear Cheryl lost her co parenting partner and Bear lost his father at 7-years-old. And they have to live with reports painting Liam as a deranged drug addict. I feel people forget that all forms of addiction are a result/symptom of deeply-rooted trauma and suffering. Compassion and mental health services can go a long way,” commented another.

Addressing his fans in what would turn out to be his last YouTube video directly speaking to his audience, Liam talked about his time in rehab and how it was like to re-enter the outside world after 100 days:

“After I got back out, that process had worked for me to a certain extent but also, there were still some little bits left that I kind of had to deal with myself. And then coming out and finding people who haven’t been through that scenario and trying to apply what you’ve learned about people to people just doesn’t really work.”

If one hasn’t personally dealt with addiction or lived with someone close who experienced substance abuse issues, one shouldn’t be quick to judge. Much less publicly express that myopic judgment and potentially hurt the bereaved loved ones’ feelings. Furthermore, grief is one of the most painful emotions a human being can experience, it doesn’t need the help of mean online commentary or exploitative media reports.

