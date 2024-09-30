‘Chill out about your nose’: Has Kathryn Hahn had plastic surgery?

Kathryn Hahn has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, but she’s getting more attention now that she’s leading the new Marvel series, Agatha All Along, the spinoff from WandaVision. The actress’s personal life is also attracting a lot of interest, and one popular question is if she’s had any plastic surgery.

Recommended Videos

Over the years, Hahn delighted everyone with her quick wit and charm as a supporting actress in many films, mostly rom-coms, including 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2013’s We’re the Millers, and 2022’s Glass Onion. She has also appeared in series like Transparent and Parks & Recreation, and led Tiny Beautiful Things.

In 2021, Kathryn Hahn starred in WandaVision, where she played Wanda’s nosey neighbor, Agnes, after voicing Dr. Octavia “Liv” Octavius in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, she turned out to be a powerful witch named Agatha, and the character has just received a spin-off series, Agatha All Along. With more popularity comes a lot of scrutiny, too, especially after Agatha All Along episode 3, so let’s ask the real question: has she ever gone under the knife?

Kathryn Hahn denies having plastic surgery

It’s 2024, yet plastic surgery still comes with a negative connotation. People — usually women — are harshly judged for altering their appearance via plastic surgery, yet they are also constantly judged if they don’t adhere to the impossible beauty standards. So, when celebrities do go under the knife, they often lie about it (looking at you, JLo and the olive oil comments).

Kathryn Hahn sparked plastic surgery rumors after appearing in an Amazon Back-to-School commercial, where she looked different than her usual self, with more prominent cheekbones and a slimmer nose.

The Transparent star didn’t address the plastic surgery rumors at the time, yet she talked about it in April 2023 during an appearance on Good Morning America. Talking about what advice she’d give her younger self, one of the things she said was being more relaxed about her appearance and, subsequently, her nose. “I would say chill out about your nose, it’s perfect,” she said. Ironically, it’s now her nose that’s raising eyebrows.

Image via Marvel Studios

In 2021, she also admitted that she was feeling braver about wearing no makeup in her late 40s after her skin cleared. She highlighted the importance of good skincare, and teased again that she hasn’t had any plastic surgeries. “I rarely wear makeup in my real life. A lot of the roles that I have done recently, I wear little-to-no makeup,” the WandaVision actress told People. “Oddly, I wore more makeup when I was in my 20s. I feel like I’m wearing less and less the older I get.”

Hahn admitted at the time, “I wore a ton of makeup until I got my acne under control,” and added that her skin cleared after having kids, and shared that “I have a big skincare routine every morning. I wash my face. I have a toner. I have a bunch of serums. I love a face oil. The older I get, I’ve been definitely investing in skincare.”

Her slimmer nose doesn’t change the rounded tip, so a rhinoplasty procedure seems unlikely. However, Botox could be an alternative, although some fine lines on her forehead seem to suggest that she is not a regular user. The fact that her eyebrow shape has also changed over the years could’ve impacted her look and given the impression of plastic surgery. Weight loss might have led to an overall slimmer look, too. With little evidence to refute her plastic surgery denial, we might have to take it for granted. However, now with her titular role in Agatha All Along, we can guess witchcraft is involved, because she looks fantastic.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy