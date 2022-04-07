Chris Pine explains his newfound approach to choosing projects

Actor Chris Pine has the new film All the Old Knives out, said he would never appear in a horror film recently, and has just explained his method of choosing projects as an actor at this stage of his career in entertainment.

“It’s only intentional insofar as the projects are great. I go where my interest is and my interest just so happens, in the past couple years, to have been these smaller-ish films. I’ve had, thankfully, the luxury of ‘yes’ and ‘no’ for 10 years or so really. I think there’s a clarity of purpose now that I have with my work and my life. I just know what I want. I know what I like.”

The 41-year-old made the comments about his present state of comfort while speaking with IndieWire today. Much of the article centered around his work in All the Old Knives and The Contractor and, later in the piece, Pine said while he learned a lot about what it means to be a producer through his new company he started, his name guarantees nothing.

“I’ve learned, quite bluntly, that it doesn’t matter whatever cachet I think I may have. It doesn’t mean something’s going to get made or bought at all. It’ll get me in a room and that’s great and I love getting in a room, but it won’t get bought or made.”

Pine’s Knives piece currently has a 74 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. His upcoming work includes Don’t Worry Darling from Olivia Wilde, and a turn in 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons, an adaptation of the roleplaying game franchise.