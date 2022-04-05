Chris Pine does not want to ever do horror movies

Actor Chris Pine has had a long and varied career in movies like Star Trek, the recent The Contractor and now the 41-year-old has revealed he is not interested in ever taking himself into spooky territory as other entertainers have.

“I’m not a huge horror fan. I don’t like horror movies. They scare the shit out of me, and I don’t want to make them, and I don’t want to bring that energy home with me. Just not my thing.”

Pine made the comments during an interview with Deadline Hollywood published Friday talking about some of his upcoming ventures: a return as Kirk in Star Trek and what it was like to make his directorial debut with Poolman. Pine says the comedy, which also stars Danny Devito, came together during the pandemic when he had time to flex different creative muscles. Chinatown, in particular, inspired the script.

“Quarantine was in many ways the best thing that ever happened to me because I really had to create my life. I had nothing. I had to create what I was going to do with my life because I didn’t have a project to lose myself in. I finally called Ian [Gotler]. I was like, ‘Fuck it. Ian, what’s the best script ever written in your life?'” Citizen Kane and Chinatown. He says Chinatown. We did the board with all the note cards and studied it like a fucking Ph.D. class. Then we transposed our story onto Chinatown and then we were off to the races. Then we just made it our own and we wrote it, I think, in a deep month-and-a-half.”

Poolman is expected to start shooting this summer. Star Trek 4 is presently set for June 9, 2023.