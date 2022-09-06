Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere antics is the internet’s new favorite meme

A backdrop of chaos around the production of Don’t Worry Darling seems to bother Chris Pine little as he attempts to jazz up the Venice Film Festival.

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s reported feud that has made up the majority of the film’s press seems to have resulted in other members of the cast doing whatever they can to change the narrative. This included having Harry Styles kiss Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde talk about how good Pugh’s performance was, and having Pine do whatever the heck he felt like.

As soon as he rocked up for press duties, the internet fell in love with the former Star Trek frontman. Beginning with the press conference, Pine was seen either disassociating or bored out of his mind. As questions kept going towards Wilde, Pine looks like a zombie. Immediately, the internet fell in love.

chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying "see you at the movies!", brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation…maybe cinema really is back — mon iver 🫡 (@waystarroyhoe) September 5, 2022

Then came those making beautiful poems discussing the exact situation he was in. Stuck between two feuding actors, he earnt his money as an actor. Other highlights include his look which gave real Hunger Games vibes as he channeled Woody Harrelson.

Imagine being Chris Pine, a PROFESSIONAL actor. Flip phone is charged. Feminist theory books on deck for your down time between junkets. You show up to your cast HATING each other and you get stuck on a junket with a man who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow. — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special ✨ (@hiimbobbi) September 5, 2022

why does chris pine look like he’s about to unwillingly train some tributes for the 74th hunger games rn pic.twitter.com/emfofQ8NCd — 2 🏡💌 (@sweetsatelIite) September 5, 2022

Far more wholesome though was his lovely moment on the red carpet with co-star Pugh. While she was taking the attention of every camera in the vicinity of Venice, Pine took out his disposable camera and snapped a photo of her himself. It may just be the most wholesome thing to come out of this nightmare.

chris pine with the disposable camera taking pictures of florence pugh is something that can be so personal pic.twitter.com/7AwpO0xBJI — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) September 5, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling is set for a full cinematic release from Sept. 23, but early reviews suggest you may want to wait until it hits streaming. Or until more gossip is unearthed about Wilde and Pugh’s alleged falling out.