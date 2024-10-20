Chris Pratt has a long list of Hollywood co-stars with ‘crappy attitude,’ with only one name failing to make the cut

Chris Pratt isn’t perfect — heck, is anyone? The Guardians of the Galaxy star has experienced his fair share of public outrage for his links to the Australian Hillsong Church via the Zoe Church in Los Angeles. This family of churches has faced allegations of racism, sexual abuse, and homophobia, among other things. However, it’s also fair to say that he’s generally a good guy who means well.

Recommended Videos

With that in mind, we should listen to him when he talks about the good and bad people in Hollywood. As per People, he did precisely that at New York Comic Con’s panel for his new sci-fi comedy movie, The Electric State.

While Pratt wasn’t specific, he insinuated that he’d experienced several co-stars with poor attitudes during his time as a Hollywood star.

“There’s no room for sh***y attitudes there. You can’t have a bad attitude in moviemaking. It ruins everything for everyone, and then you don’t last long.”

Image via Netflix

He went on to point out that actors are privileged people who have no right to complain about doing such a fun and highly-paid job, saying, “It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there’s no reason why you should… Like, ‘Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?’ Like, come on and pull your head out.”

Pratt has appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Jurassic Park franchise, the Lego Movie franchise, The Garfield Movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Passengers, The Magnificent Seven, Movie 43, Zero Dark Thirty, and more than 20 other films, so the pool of actors from which he’s encountered some rotten eggs is massive. This means it would be very hard to deduce the ones who may have the potential to elicit such strong sentiments from the actor.

While that is impossible, Pratt quenched the curiosity he sparked a bit by specifying who is not on the list. He only ruled out one co-star from the many he’s appeared alongside — and it’s nice to know this particular individual is one of the good ones.

Which of Chris Pratt’s co-stars definitely has a good attitude?

Image via Netflix

Chris Pratt had nothing but praise for his The Electric State co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. The 45-year-old said of his 20-year-old colleague “She’s just incredible. She was surrounded by all these animals… They would yell cut, and she’d go to her home, and she’s finding a home for, like, some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pit bull puppies to be taken to Indiana. Like, she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals.”

Well, no surprises there. Brown is renowned for her love for animals and apart from helping the ones in need, she is the pet parent to eight dogs, four cats, three goats, one sheep, one pony, one rabbit, and one donkey. And since Pratt was impressed by the Stranger Things‘ star’s big heart and appreciated a kindness that many write off as a nuisance, it says a lot about the kind of person the actor is himself.

The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel of the same name and is set in an alternate 1994 where a toy robot approaches a young girl claiming to know her missing brother, setting her on an adventure to find her sibling.

Brown plays Michelle, the girl looking for her brother, in the movie, while Pratt plays Keats, a smuggler who befriends her. The impressive ensemble supporting cast includes Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

The Electric State will hit Netflix on March 14, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy