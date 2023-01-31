Chris Pratt needs your suggestions on what to name a new lamb

Love him or really, really hate him, ubiquitous superstar Chris Pratt isn’t going anywhere for a long time. He’s Mario, Garfield, and probably will voice all four Ninja Turtles next. He also raises lambs?

Pratt reached out to his more than 8 million followers on Twitter with a query about the “First lamb of the season.” Should he be named Rip or Lloyd? Oh and he also posted a picture of Rip/Lloyd, and it’s hard to hate Pratt when he has such a cute little black sheep.

First lamb of the season: a 12.8lb Ram. Should we name him Rip or Lloyd? Comment below what you think. #StillwaterRanch #LambSeason pic.twitter.com/i5se8syu9M — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 31, 2023

The replies are fairly predictable repetitions of one person saying “Rip” and someone else replying “I like Lloyd better” or vice versa, but every now and then someone got a winner in there. Also, a lot of people want to eat Rip/Lloyd, which, what the hell everyone? Let him grow up first.

Here are some fun replies:

star lord — cay (@migscay) January 31, 2023

This person skipped breakfast I think. They’re “just saying” though, so it’s fine.

Sweet Chops. Just saying — John Patrick Gamble (@awalkerofrealms) January 31, 2023

Lot of Guardians of the Galaxy references.

Name him YONDU — Randy Gutierrez (@mistykalevil) January 31, 2023

More baby lamb pictures – The content we all need today.

Congratulations!! That is one adorable lamb! 😍Our ewe had triplets last week! We named our boy Rogan. I will have to vote for Rip for yours. pic.twitter.com/J5VZFfDtVO — Joanna Emerson (@JoannaEmerson23) January 31, 2023

Another famous Lloyd:

Everyone thinks they’re the first to make a food joke.

I'd go with Henry, I love lamb Henry especially with mint sauce 😋 — N Trickett (@neiltrickett) January 31, 2023

More baby pictures!

Just had our first babies of the season as well. Lambs should be another month or so for us. pic.twitter.com/vzOnmDCuLh — Techuhak (@techuhak) January 31, 2023

Take your shot person who doesn’t have money.

Can you name him Mario, named after the upcoming 2023 Mario movie made by illumination in theaters April 7th. Wow, I wish I could see that movie, if only I could afford tickets : (



nice sheep btw :)) — Splingus (@splingeev) January 31, 2023

Okay I could do this all day but last one: the coveted Yellowstone reference.

Cowboy all in black. That’s lil Rip right there @Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/EsMSP4aRUG — Bridget Hale (@brihal4457) January 31, 2023

Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger live in a $15.6 million home called Stillwater Ranch and he regularly shares updates on his socials about his farm animals. Here’s ten-year-old Jack the sheep.

Some adorable triplets:

Kune-Kune pigs named Tim and Faith!

Maybe Pratt will star in an animated show about his farm where he (obviously) voices everyone. It’s definitely a possibility.