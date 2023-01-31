Chris Pratt needs your suggestions on what to name a new lamb
Love him or really, really hate him, ubiquitous superstar Chris Pratt isn’t going anywhere for a long time. He’s Mario, Garfield, and probably will voice all four Ninja Turtles next. He also raises lambs?
Pratt reached out to his more than 8 million followers on Twitter with a query about the “First lamb of the season.” Should he be named Rip or Lloyd? Oh and he also posted a picture of Rip/Lloyd, and it’s hard to hate Pratt when he has such a cute little black sheep.
The replies are fairly predictable repetitions of one person saying “Rip” and someone else replying “I like Lloyd better” or vice versa, but every now and then someone got a winner in there. Also, a lot of people want to eat Rip/Lloyd, which, what the hell everyone? Let him grow up first.
Here are some fun replies:
This person skipped breakfast I think. They’re “just saying” though, so it’s fine.
Lot of Guardians of the Galaxy references.
More baby lamb pictures – The content we all need today.
Another famous Lloyd:
Everyone thinks they’re the first to make a food joke.
More baby pictures!
Take your shot person who doesn’t have money.
Okay I could do this all day but last one: the coveted Yellowstone reference.
Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger live in a $15.6 million home called Stillwater Ranch and he regularly shares updates on his socials about his farm animals. Here’s ten-year-old Jack the sheep.
Some adorable triplets:
Kune-Kune pigs named Tim and Faith!
Maybe Pratt will star in an animated show about his farm where he (obviously) voices everyone. It’s definitely a possibility.