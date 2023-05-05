Chris Pratt offers our biggest sneak peek yet at ‘incredible behind the scenes footage’ from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fast approaching, Chris Pratt hypes up fans with a fun “spoiler-free” behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s production.

The Guardians lead shared a video on Twitter where Pratt and his unnamed stunt double shot a “scene” from the film. Unfortunately, there was a bit of an accident with the stuntman, as he revealed that he may have broken his hand during the jump. Pratt then talked with the crew in confidence about the fact that they may have to find a replacement, not because of the injury, but due to the stuntman’s weight.

Incredible behind the scenes footage for the cinema buffs who are interested in how these movies are really made. pic.twitter.com/h8qPQAXHaW — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 4, 2023

Obviously, this behind-the-scenes clip isn’t something that happened during actual production, but it has entertained fans. Not only did they learn how stuntpeople work, but it also showcased Pratt’s childlike nature when it comes to toys and action figures.

This isn’t the first time that Pratt has used his toys to promote an upcoming film. The actor took out his Super Mario Bros. figures across London to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Does this mean that Pratt owns toy figures of every character he’s played throughout his career?

Mario & Luigi together again… with @ParisHilton? You guys REALLY don’t know what’s about to hit you. I promise you, this is going to be what you’ve all been waiting for… and you will NOT be disappointed. Follow me down Rainbow Road April 5th – LEESSGOO!! 🍄🌈 #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/5oJ3Wix22i — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 20, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final installment for this Marvel franchise. The film’s director, James Gunn, warned fans leading up to the film’s release that this Marvel swan song is going to be “emotional” and that it would focus more on Rocket Raccoon’s backstory.

If you want to see these heroes take on one final adventure, the film comes out tomorrow, May 5, 2023.