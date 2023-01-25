Chris Pratt offers words of encouragement to stick with your New Year’s resolution

Actor Chris Pratt shared some inspiration to encourage his fans to stick with their New Year’s resolutions.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star tweeted a video of himself pumping iron in the gym with a call-to-action for fans to keep the commitments they made to themselves. He encouraged them to place themselves among the fortunate few who see their plans through.

By January 21st, 85% of people will have given up on their New Year’s resolution. Be the 15!! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/yqiZynyQWa — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 24, 2023

Podcast host Jeremy Ryan Slate responded with some unsolicited advice of his own, telling Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law how to improve his dumbbell tricep kickbacks.

Resolutions are quick dopamine hits…



Improving a little bit each day during your entire life is the journey. — David Nage🎯 (@DavidNage) January 24, 2023

Confessed egoist @07ECantona also offered Pratt tips on the proper weightlifting form, suggesting the actor elevate his head, keep a rigid back, and pull the weight toward his hip.

Bro your form ain’t great there. Lift your head up and straighten your back. When you are pulling the weight, pull it into the side of your body around the stomach/hip area — King Eric (@07ECantona) January 24, 2023

@Migscay has a different view and praised Pratt’s form, adding that they hoped to see him follow in the footsteps of his famous his wife’s dad and star in a remake of the Terminator.

Good form Chris! I hope they make you the new cyborg in a new Terminator, like Arnold. God bless — cay (@migscay) January 24, 2023

Another podcast host called David Nage offered a philosophical tweet, suggesting that it made more sense to make small incremental changes.

@MichaelFreda17 expressed his gratitude for Pratt’s inspiring words, saying they helped him stay on track with his new year’s goals.

This is the type of statistic that has continued to keep me motivated to work out every day for many years. Thanks for posting! pic.twitter.com/RPuy7k2WkD — Michael Freda (@MichaelFreda17) January 25, 2023

@Bear_Of_Dreams says the upside of people quitting on their resolutions, pointing out that there was more space at the gym for the people who stick with their training programs.

I know it’s terrible to say, but I look forward to people giving up so the gym isn’t so crowded. — patrick (@Beard_of_Dreams) January 24, 2023

@Shanran51 sounded slightly bitter as he suggested that if he had the motivation of Pratt’s superhero salary, he would be hitting the gym too.

If I was being paid millions of dollars to train to be in a movie, I would work out that hard, too. — Shannon (@Shanran51) January 24, 2023

Considering the negativing that often floods the comment section on Twitter these days, the responses to Pratt’s tweet were relatively tame. He makes a good point: it’s still the first quarter of the year, and there is still time to catch up if you’ve gotten off track with your goals.