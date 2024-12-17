Ciara turns heads as she supports her husband, Russell Wilson, with head-to-toe Steelers merch, and I need Taylor Swift to flaunt that bag

Many regular people attend sporting events and even more go there to support their significant others. Unlike regular people, however, celebrities often have a lot of pressure to look good for the cameras. Ciara might’ve stolen the Best Dressed WAG Award from Taylor Swift when she supported her husband, Russell Wilson, at his recent football game against the Eagles, if only because of that absolutely adorable bag.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been couple goals in many moments of their longtime relationships, and continue to do so. The two share three children together and have a wonderful family of six, which includes Ciara’s son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple first met in March 2015 and made their first public appearance the next month at a super high-profile event, the 2015 White House Correspondents’ dinner, which highlighted how sure they were of their relationship from the start. They got engaged in March 2016 and tied the knot in July of the same year. They have been exquisitely adorable ever since.

Ciara impressed at the Steelers-Eagles game

Ciara has had many iconic looks recently, but it’s her recent outing that people are talking about. The singer rocked Steelers mech to support her husband, Russell Wilson, who plays quarterback for the team, in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The “1, 2 Step” star was stunning in black, yellow, and white for her appearance, all while keeping it extremely cozy for the cooler weather.

The Steelers might’ve lost to the Eagles but Ciara scored all the major points at the game with a vintage Steelers windbreaker and black leggings, paired with Balenciaga knee-high oversized boots. She donned sunglasses and black The North Face gloves, and wore her hair down in a sleek straight style with a part in the middle. The scene-stealer accessory, though, was her statement purse shaped like a Steelers football.

The cutesy purse is a handcrafted purse from Women With Ballz, who celebrated her iconic detail on social media. Other famous WAGS donned the handcrafted purse to support their significant others, including Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton’s wife, Brea. The brand comes from Kayla Jones, Denver Broncos’ D.J. Jones’ wife.

Before attending the event, Ciara shared a very relatable moment of life as a mom, as she shared a video of her trying to wrangle all her four children on a private plane as they climbed on top of her.

Taylor Swift should be taking notes

Since making their relationship debut in September 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been tremendously happy and proud of each other. Kelce attended several Eras Tour shows and Swift returned the favor by attending many Kansas City Chiefs games at the team’s home field, the Arrowhead Stadium.

Since her first appearance, Swift has created a sort of uniform while attending the games, which often features knee-high leather boots, shorts or mini skirts, and Chiefs merch or clothing that highlights the team’s colors.

Swift, too, previously donned a football clutch with Kelce’s shirt number, 87, in bejeweled numbers when she flew across the world to attend the Super Bowl; it was a custom design from Judith Leiber. However, she hasn’t recycled the idea in a long time, which might make a welcome return considering how well Ciara wore it for the latest game.

Swift’s uniform for the Chiefs games often includes items from women’s business or local business and completely changed the game for sportswear designer Kristin Juszczyk when she donned a custom-made “87” jacket, as well as Fazit’s glitter freckles. Of course, that means she could try out this football purse soon, too.

