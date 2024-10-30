‘Continue to be a heroine’: Miranda Lambert rocks the ultimate girl next door outfit as she opens her heart to rescue dogs

Miranda Lambert is a bonafide county music legend, but she’s also one of the kindest celebrities around, doing extra good work in support of animal shelters. The “Wranglers” singer recently took to Instagram to share a post about her passion for rescue dogs, and her 4.9 million fans have been blown away by her generous spirit and the cuteness of the pooches looking for homes.

We also need to acknowledge just how cute Lambert looks as she rocks a red plaid top, black leggings, white sneakers, and a cap. She completed her look with plaited pig tails and her entire vibe is the perfect combination of comfort and laidback style. She wasn’t trying to get anyone’s attention with her outfit choice though, instead, this post was all about the good work the Maury County Animal Shelter does and bringing attention to some of the dogs who had been there the longest.

Miranda Lambert brings fans to tears because of her goodness

The singer shared a collection of videos and photos and discussed the shelter in her caption. “They have an adoption event from 12-2 today. Nashville area friends stop by! And everyone else, your local shelter needs you now more than ever!” Lambert wrote, urging fans to consider adoption, and if not, to give their time by volunteering which she stated “makes the biggest difference to these pups! (And fills your heart too).” This is not the first time the star has used her platform to raise awareness for a cause that is close to her heart and fans have applauded her.

The post’s comment section has been filled with positive reactions. “I just love you, Miranda Lambert!!” a fan wrote. “Miranda awesome promotion and support! U R Special!” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Thank you, @mirandalambert for spending time with these beautiful pups! To them, it means the world! Continue to be a heroine,” “Love your heart for animals!” and “Hat and pigtails Miranda is the best.” Yep, her outfit has not gone unnoticed!

Fans have also remarked on how they want to own all of the dogs in the video and how they are convinced that Lambert did not leave the shelter without adopting one of them. Those who are fans of the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer will know that she is a proud dog mom and her beloved pets, who are more like family, regularly feature on her social media. She has also discussed the love that owning dogs has brought her.

Animals have always been a part of Lambert’s life and she has owns a collection of mixed breed dogs, cats, mini horses and more. In an interview with Modern Dog in 2013, the singer discussed the importance of growing up with pets. “Just like music, animals have always been a part of my life. We have never been without pets,” she said. “I can’t imagine how that would be. Thankfully, I’ll never have to experience that [because I’m] just like my parents, who always had an open door policy; I feel the same way about dogs and animals. If any animal needs a place, [they] can stay here.”

In the same interview, she credited her animals for making her feel “grounded” but also admitted that her dogs are like her babies. “Every animal has a special place in my heart. Especially my dogs —some of them go everywhere with me,” she said. “They are like my kids, with their own unique personalities.” This is undoubtedly the perfect feel-good story to start your day.

