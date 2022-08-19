Apple Martin earns her cool card as cops shut down her party at Gwyeneth Paltrow’s house

Looks like Chris Martin’s daughter has a little rock star in her bones. Apple Martin, the daughter of Coldplay singer Martin and vagina egg peddler Gwyneth Paltrow, had a wild party shut down by the cops. Fun!

The 18-year-old’s party in the Hamptons got too rowdy at the palatial family estate on Aug. 13, according to Page Six. The younger Martin reportedly invited more than 50 people to the party, and things got so out of hand that neighbors started calling the police.

Apple was allegedly fined and ordered to shut everything down.

“Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” a source told the news outlet. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called the police, who shut the party down. Staff from the town clerk’s office also attended to see if the party was a code violation. You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit.”

Must’ve been a really hot party if you somehow even get the town clerk’s office interested. A spokesperson for the East Hampton Town Ordinance Enforcement Department confirmed this.

“We went to [Paltrow’s] house following complaints about noise. When we got there, we found there to be less than 50 people there, so they were within code. If anyone got a ticket, it would be from the police.”

Paltrow’s Hamptons home is estimated to be worth about $5.4 million. It’s located in the Amagansett area and was purchased in 2006 when Martin and Paltrow were still married.

Paltrow and her newer husband, Brad Falchuk, were not at the house at the time of the party. Despite the snafu, Paltrow gushes over her daughter on a regular basis. On her daughter’s birthday, Paltrow took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to her.

“I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning. I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama.”

You’re up, Moses.