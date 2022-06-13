Now that news has broken of some significant downsizing hitting a prominent cryptocurrency exchange website, some people online are putting the blame squarely on its biggest spokesperson: Matt Damon.

Of course, the flurry of commentary commencing on Twitter Monday surrounding the Good Will Hunting star is mostly tongue-in-cheek, though it was all spurred from the genuine current event that Crypto.com is set to “lay off 260 employees,” as Business Insider reported. According to the article, this is part of a larger “downsizing wave hitting crypto exchanges.”

Damon was famously a spokesperson for the website in a highly-publicized commercial, which you may have seen playing at movie theaters beginning fall of last year, encouraging investors that “fortune favors the brave.” You can check out the video for yourself below.

One Twitter user quickly made a metaphorical connection between the rate at which crypto prices are currently plummeting and the speed at which Matthew McConaughey slid down a glacier on an icy planet after being pushed off of a cliff by Damon’s character in Interstellar.

Matt Damon to everyone he got into crypto last year: pic.twitter.com/k17bA02GUZ — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) June 13, 2022

One writer laid out exactly how much Bitcoin has become devalued today compared to when the commercial first aired, which is quite a bit.

If you bought $1,000 of bitcoin the day Matt Damon's "Fortune favors the brave!" commercial came out, it would now be worth $375 pic.twitter.com/rp5IdjBD3m — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) June 13, 2022

On the other hand, Aaron Levie ⏤ who, according to his biography is the CEO of cloud-based software company Box ⏤ wasn’t so quick to lay the blame on Damon.

I refuse to believe Matt Damon was wrong about investing advice. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 13, 2022

Another Twitter user said of the company’s downsizing, “I was assured by Matt Damon that such a thing would not happen.”

I was assured by Matt Damon that such a thing would not happen. https://t.co/bBGmO9zIhN — Rob Blackwell (@robblackwellAB) June 13, 2022

It was one commentator’s opinion that perhaps it wasn’t a good idea to listen to Damon’s investment advice in the first place.

I love Matt Damon, but I didn't let him talk me into doing stupid things with money. That's on y'all. — Melisa Sedai 🌻 #WOT ⚜ #MTFBWY (@mariabronn75) June 13, 2022

With Damon and other celebrities already having a wealth of money to fall back on, one Twitter user questioned why they chose to endorse such a volatile investment in the first place, seemingly pitching it “to the common man.”

We should never forget that Matt Damon, Lebron James, and Larry David all have a tonnnnn of money and plenty of advertising options, but still elected to sell out for Crypto near the top and shill it to the common man. — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) June 13, 2022

We’ll keep our eye on the crypto situation in the future, especially how the topic intersects with celebrities. In the meantime, let’s all pray that we never again have to be inundated with a bizarre ad about a niche financial product the next time we go to see a movie.