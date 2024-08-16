Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dafne Keen attends the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Category:
Celebrities

Dafne Keen’s ethnicity, confirmed

Her childhood was spent in one of the best countries in the world.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 16, 2024 08:36 am

As far as the next generation of actors goes, Dafne Keen is easily among the top scorers. The 19-year-old actress has already left her mark on some of the world’s biggest franchises, but there’s still one world she’d like to explore.

Recommended Videos

The rising star, who rose to fame at 11 playing the fierce Laura in 2017’s Logan and recently reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine, wants to be sent Spanish roles. Speaking to EFE in 2023, Keen said it irritated her that people didn’t know she was Spanish because of all the foreign work she’s done, and so never sent her script opportunities to work in her home country. We’re here to fix that.

Dafne Keen is as Spanish as she is English

That’s right. Dafne Keen was born in the Madrid neighborhood of Chamberi and raised in La Latina. Her mom is Spanish theater actor and playwright Maria Fernández Ache and her first-ever screen role came in the 2015 Spanish-British television show The Refugees where she acted alongside her dad, British actor Will Keen (best known for playing the advisor to the queen in The Crown and Father MacPhail in another project shared with his daughter, HBO/BBC’s His Dark Materials).

Keen grew up speaking both Spanish and English, calling herself a “hybrid” of the two cultures. “I don’t have a favorite language but it’s very satisfying to use them both to my advantage,” she confessed in an interview with 5Eleven Magazine. Navigating the idiosyncratic characters of each of the two languages helped the young artist develop acute social skills that have made her easily adaptable to different environments.

Madrid was Keen’s home for her entire childhood. She started acting at a young age to escape the bullying she would suffer at school but has since become one of Hollywood’s most auspicious rising stars. At 18 she moved to London and rented her first apartment.

Hopefully, the move will not separate her entirely from a creative industry in Madrid she calls “incredible” and “impressive.” We’re still waiting on that Dafne Keen Spanish film debut!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin