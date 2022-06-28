Daryl Hannah mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for bragging about hunting with an AR-15

Around the same time it was announced on Monday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot would hold a surprise Tuesday hearing “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seemingly attempted to deflect by tweeting a photo of her favorite pastime. And actress Daryl Hannah was just one of the many to mock the state representative.

“AR-15 is my favorite hunting rifle,” bragged Greene on Twitter Monday afternoon, less than an hour before the news of the hearing was announced by the media. In the accompanying photo, Greene is pictured sitting in a jeep with a headset and shooting earmuffs. It should also be pointed out that she’s wearing a seatbelt across her chest, so evidently, not all basic, common-sense safety measures are beyond her grasp.

AR-15 is my favorite hunting rifle. pic.twitter.com/fS8WIP6sWN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 27, 2022

As the tweet began to go viral, gun safety advocates and avid hunters alike ridiculed her choice of weapon. Though AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles have become increasingly popular among NRA types in recent years, it’s mostly due to the fact that they’ve become known as the go-to weapon in high-profile mass shootings and Democrats want to ban them. And although some hunters do prefer to hunt with AR-15s, they were modeled after assault rifles used in war and were not initially designed for hunting animals.

In other words, it goes without saying that most actually experienced hunters would prefer to hunt with a more precision rifle, and not something that, well, blasts your prey unrecognizable.

Unsurprisingly, TheVolatile Mermaid political feminist account was one to jump into the fray, tweeting at Greene: “A chainsaw is my favorite tool to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.” The Splash actress likewise piggybacked off of the tweet, quipping: “And a hacksaw is great for flossing.”

& a hacksaw is great for flossing — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) June 28, 2022

“A street sweeper does wonders on my kitchen floor,” tweeted another user, while others added: “A leaf blower sure does cool my morning coffee quickly” and “A hedge clipper gets rid of pesky hemorrhoids.”

Yow! That last one sounds like quite a spicy meatball.

Given that Greene is almost certainly complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection, it’s understandable that she’d want to take the attention off of Tuesday’s hearing. We won’t have to wait long to learn whatever new evidence the committee is set to uncover, however, and whether Greene was involved as well as her degree of involvement. Strap in kids, it should be a wild ride.