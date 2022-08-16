‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen has died at 81

Wolfgang Petersen, the director known for his sense of tension and scale in films like Das Boot and A Perfect Storm, has died at the age of 81.

The German director was in his Brentwood home when he passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer in the arms of his wife, Maria Antoinette, with whom he had been married for 50 years, Deadline reported.

Petersen’s German-made film, Das Boot, was the 1981 breakout hit that earned him a pathway to creating movies for Hollywood. The WWII epic that takes place in a cramped submarine was nominated for six Oscars.

Petersen would go on to direct some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, in the films Air Force One (1997) and Troy (2004), respectively, among many others. He also directed Outbreak, The Perfect Storm, In the Line of Fire, Shattered, and Poseidon, garnering a reputation in Tinsel Town for helming high-budget action romps with big names headlining them.

Some of Petersen’s overlooked gems from the 1980s also include the Dennis Quaid-starring Enemy Mine and the fantasy film he co-wrote, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story. Arguably, both films have gone on to receive renewed appreciation from fans years after their releases.

Many cinephiles were mourning the loss of Petersen Tuesday, such as The Black Phone co-writer C. Robert Cargill, who shared a screenshot of the aforementioned Enemy Mine on Twitter.

“I’m sharing it to celebrate the life of Wolfgang [Petersen],” Cargill explained.

I mean, I'm sharing it to celebrate the life of Wolfgang Peterson. I think it's well worth it. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) August 16, 2022

The horror director Mike Flanagan, known for his work on Doctor Sleep and Midnight Mass, shared that Petersen’s films “have a very special place in my heart.”

Very sad to hear Wolfgang Petersen passed away. I love DAS BOOT, IN THE LINE OF FIRE, THE PERFECT STORM, OUTBREAK… and I'll always have a very special place in my heart for THE NEVERENDING STORY. Rest In Peace. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 16, 2022

Screenwriter and author Matt Serafini called Petersen an “Incredible filmmaker.”

Wolfgang Petersen, man. Showed my kids THE NEVERENDING STORY earlier this year and they were as spellbound as I was as a child. DAS BOOT of course, but also the *best* kind of blockbusters: IN THE LINE OF FIRE, AIR FORCE ONE, THE PERFECT STORM. Incredible filmmaker. Rest In Peace — Matt Serafini (@MattFini) August 16, 2022

Film critic Courtney Howard remarked that Petersen “innately knew how to craft tension, thrills, character, creativity, and imagination in his films.”

Wolfgang Petersen innately knew how to craft tension, thrills, character, creativity and imagination in his films. Das Boot, The NeverEnding Story, Enemy Mine, In the Line of Fire, Air Force One, Outbreak & The Perfect Storm are all Big Screen Entertainment. #RIPWolfgangPetersen pic.twitter.com/qhac1ATcAt — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 16, 2022

One Twitter user’s collage of Petersen’s various films really puts into perspective the sheer range the man had as a director.

“Wolfgang’s films were always an exciting experience for all.”

RIP Wolfgang Peterson, German born film director passed away at the age of 81. Das Boot, The NeverEnding Story, Air Force One, In the Line of Fire, Outbreak and Troy. Always packed with action, adventure and high drama, Wolfgang's films were always an exciting experience for all. pic.twitter.com/0kSYzLChRA — Art Film (@ArtFilmTVShow) August 16, 2022

Another fan called Das Boot, “a huge deal to my young self” that put Petersen on the map of “early filmmaking superstars.”

DAS BOOT was such a huge deal to my young self that when I was old enough I saw every Wolfgang Peterson movie in the theater based on his name alone. He was one of my most early filmmaking superstars and that admiration is neverending. #RIP pic.twitter.com/hbpcLvuZCx — Ven Haffleck (@TheLastMachine) August 16, 2022

Originally starting out making short films and TV movies in the 1960s and ’70s, the monumental success of Das Boot not only launched his career into Hollywood but generated no less than three separate releases — the original 149-minute theatrical cut, a 300-minute miniseries version cut into three parts for BBC, and a 208-minute director’s cut that released in 1997.

Petersen is survived by his wife and child and two grandchildren.