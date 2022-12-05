Dave Bautista shares adorable dog pics to encourage animal lovers to adopt not shop

Who doesn’t love Dave Bautista? And who doesn’t love dogs? Well, what about Dave Bautista and his irresistible Pit Bull Terrier named Penny? The Guardians of the Galaxy star uploaded several images on Twitter of himself and Penny, whom he mentions was a shelter dog. On this, Dec. 5, we celebrate the annual #ShelteredPetDay, spreading awareness for all the sheltered rescue animals out there who don’t have homes and owners. A lot of wannabe pet parents consider adopting animals from shelters, but don’t always go through with that decision on account of shelter animals being branded as ‘hostile’ and ‘damaged’ — or some such adjective to suggest their aggression and danger.

However, those cruel thoughts are entirely wrong. Ask anyone who’s ever adopted a shelter animal in their lives — they’re the sweetest, most innocent, and loving animals to ever enter a human’s life. As Bautista eloquently puts it in his Twitter post: “Sheltered dogs (or any animal, for that matter) don’t mean they’re damaged, it means humans have let them down.” #ShelteredPetsDay hopes to encourage anyone looking to welcome a furry baby into their lives to adopt, not shop. There are so many animals out there in need of caring homes.

Sheltered dogs don’t mean they’re damaged, it means humans have let them down. Rescued is my favorite breed. #ShelteredPetsDay #Penny pic.twitter.com/q3l3heoXL9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 5, 2022

In the images, Bautista poses with Penny, snaps a model photograph of her, and even takes her to visit the Guardians of the Galaxy set in his full Drax get-up. Speaking of Drax, Bautista recently returned as the Kylosian in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer and he’s just made an appearance as Duke Cody alongside Daniel Craig and co. in the Knives Out sequel from Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Even with all the fame and glory, however, Bautista remains a gentle giant at heart and an avid animal lover.

Remember, if you’re ever looking to surprise your loved one with a furry friend or there’s a space in your life for a four-legged companion, please #AdoptDontShop.