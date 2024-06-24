Dave Grohl’s Taylor Swift comments, explained

Nowadays, if you want some attention, all you have to do is speak about Taylor Swift. The unofficial President of America might wield enough power to incite a World War, but she’d rather spend her time breaking music records. She’s currently on the U.K. leg of her Eras Tour, but Swift doesn’t seem to be everyone’s cuppa tea, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl proves you can never be too old to pick a fight on stage.

Grohl recently threw some pretty unnecessary shade towards T-Swift, seemingly for no reason whatsoever. The two artists stopped in London on their respective tours over the weekend, with the Foo Fighters playing at London Stadium, while Swift played at Wembley. But Grohl took some time out from the show to slam Swift’s artistry.

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

During the Foo Fighters show on Saturday, Grohl mentioned that his band and Swift were both in the city at the same time. Many fan videos from the concert showed that Grohl then began to joke about the name of Swift’s tour. He said, “I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I heard she’s on her ‘Eras’ tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

This was most likely about the well-known fact that Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, are a notoriously vicious group when it comes to defending their supreme leader. He continued, “So, we like to call our tour the ‘Errors’ tour because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.”

His comments were already random enough, but he then paused and added, “That’s because we actually play live.” The response from the crowd was immediate as the insinuation that Swift doesn’t play live music at her shows did not go unnoticed. This has since sparked outrage with the Swifties, especially since the comments seemed to come from nowhere. Grohl has in fact praised Swift in the past, and the two seemed to be on good terms. Other fans pointed out that while Swift did use backing tracks during her tour, she also performed with a live band often.



The Grohls vs. Taylor Swift

Many people also pointed out the fact that Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, had received some heavy backlash from Swifties earlier this year. In a now-deleted tweet, Violet Grohl criticized Swift over the singer’s infamous private jet. She tweeted, “Why can’t Taylor Swift just drive like everyone else?” The next day, she made some comments about the issue of using AI to make pornographic images of people, stating that she didn’t believe it was sexual assault to do so. This led to many Swifties attacking and threatening the 17-year-old, as Swift had been a victim of such AI images at the time. Fans now believe that Dave’s remarks were as a result of this incident.

Taylor Swift’s response

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

While Swift didn’t directly respond to Grohl’s comments, she seemed to clap back at him at her show the following day. During her set at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, she started off with a shout-out to her band and crew, following a standing ovation at her entrance. “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’d gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” she said.

Swift also thanked the artists who would be performing with her, something that she is known to do frequently, and thanked the audience for their support.

Fans flooded the comments of videos from this show with support for Swift, calling her response to Grohl classy and further slamming his words. Many fans also noted that Swift frequently paused her shows mid-performance to check on the audience, something that would be difficult to do without a live band, further disproving Grohl’s out-of-nowhere comments.

