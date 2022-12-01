DC diehards celebrate the wild crossover of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill’s last Batman/Joker showdown

Everyone knows Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and the Joker, respectively. Both earned worldwide fame for voicing the comic book characters in Batman: The Animated Series, which began airing in 1992. In addition to their animated counterparts, Conroy and Hamill voiced the archenemies in the Batman: Arkham series (dismissing Batman: Arkham Origins), as well as several more Batman-related media. Conroy and Hamill made their animated film debut in 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, then went on to star in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Batman: The Killing Joke, and more.

Conroy and Hamill reprised their roles in the 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight, but the very last time that the dynamic duo voiced these pop culture icons wasn’t even in a Batman-branded production, but rather a Scooby-Doo one. Boomerang’s Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? premiered in June 2019 and the thirteenth episode — titled “What a Night, for a Dark Knight!” — aired on Sept. 19, 2019. The story follows Mystery Inc. as they journey to Gotham City to meet with Alfred Pennyworth, whom they discover to have been kidnapped by Man-Bat. Batman swoops in to save the day, but much to his dismay, these meddling kids wish to offer him a helping hand.

“What a Night, for a Dark Knight!” also happens to be the last time that Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill ever voice-acted on-screen together as Batman and Joker. It’s a touching sentiment to remember the duo’s last hurrah together.

Now, Mark Hamill is 71 and Kevin Conroy tragically died from colorectal cancer on Nov. 10, 2022, at age 66. Mark Hamill paid tribute to his co-star in an Instagram post. Sadly, we won’t ever hear Conroy’s Batman ever again, but Hamill hasn’t hung up his Joker hat just yet and there’s still plenty of content to rewatch in memory of a brilliant actor, friend, and husband.

