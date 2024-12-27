‘Dear Santa: this’: As she ditches her top in the rain Sydney Sweeney sends millions of fans into an absolute frenzy

Did Santa Claus bring you what you wanted for Christmas this year? Sydney Sweeney fans were treated to an early surprise when she decided to make a post on Instagram (where she has an impressive 23.2 million followers) that showed her posing in a pair of dark-blue washed jeans, white sneakers, and a brown knitted jersey. You’ll notice we didn’t mention a top, and that’s because The White Lotus star decided to ditch the garment for a truly sultry display.

The post first features a photo of Sweeney leaning back and holding up a small Miu Miu bag. The second slide gives us a better look at her outfit because it is a short video clip. In it, the star is holding the bag across her chest, and her blonde hair falls loosely against her shoulders. She looks laid back and carefree! The last slide shows a bit more cleavage but again sees Sweeney rocking a similar pose to the first picture. What is she trying to achieve with this post? Is she attempting to give her fans heart failure? Is she creating the ultimate holiday thirst trap? The actress gave no clues with her caption as she simply wrote, “rain rain go away.”

Sydney Sweeney gets everyone’s attention with her skin-baring photoshoot

As with almost everything Sydney Sweeney posts, she has attracted a lot of attention from her legion of loyal fans who felt compelled to share their thoughts in the post’s comment section. “Dear Santa: this,” a fan shared, and their comment has been liked over 19,000 times by others who are in agreement. “My girl crush,” another comment reads.

Other reactions include, “Sydney please delete this before my boyfriend sees it,” “MIU MIU QUEEN,” and “POV: I’m your rain drops.” Among these comments are some very thirsty remarks (many of which are NSFW), including messages of praise for Sweeney being the hottest woman in the world.

We have tracked her career closely and know that Sweeney partnered with the luxury brand for a campaign in 2022 when she modeled for Miu Miu’s Wander bag. It was a collaboration that was advantageous for all parties as she appears to have reprised her role as a model. But why Miu Miu? The Euphoria star commented on her partnership in an interview with i-D in 2022, telling the publication that this was an “incredible dream come true” for her and a moment she had manifested. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope I can be a Miu Miu girl one day!’” she said.

In the same chat, she also discussed how there was an accessory for all occasions, including when she was dressed down (like in her new photoshoot sans top). “There’s a femininity to the designs, but then there’s also rule-breaking, utilitarian sides to them, too. I always say that I have multiple different sides to myself,” she said. “There’s the glamorous Sydney Sweeney that you see on red carpets, and then there’s Syd that’s in overalls, or jeans and a t-shirt. Miu Miu has such a beautiful array that covers both of those sides. I’m really able to express my full self — my different interests and loves — and explore who I am through it.” We are just happy for the photoshoots!

