‘Death of the American male’: Anthony Mackie somehow tops ‘Captain America’ controversy with his divisive views on masculinity

Anthony Mackie has once again gotten tongues wagging with divisive comments, this time when discussing his views on masculinity. The Captain America: Brave New World star shared his thoughts on the topic during a recent podcast appearance on The Pivot.

When discussing fatherhood and how he raises his children, the actor lamented what he called “the death of the American male” throughout the past two decades. “In the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male,” he said. “They have literally killed masculinity in our homes [and] in our communities, for one reason or another.”

“For the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male, they’ve killed masculinity in our communities…” @AnthonyMackie



Star actor Anthony Mackie has soared to the highest levels in Hollywood but one thing he doesn’t play about is raising his boys to… pic.twitter.com/hqRuv6WZZZ — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) March 12, 2025

While he didn’t elaborate on how masculinity has been subject to a “death” — or exactly what that means — Mackie did say he is raising his sons in a way that defies this trend. “I raise my boys to be young men, and however you feel about that, you feel about that.” Mackie provided a clearer picture of what he perceives as raising “young men” later in the interview, saying he teaches his sons to always say thank you, open doors for women, and take care of their mom.

“So, for me, that idea of American masculinity is very different,” Mackie added. According to Mackie, this masculine ideal he speaks of is understood by his eldest son, who “gets it” and instills it in his siblings. “My oldest gets it, my 15-year-old,” Mackie said. “Once you get one that’s right, he’s going to straighten the other ones out.” While complaining about the state of masculinity might raise a few eyebrows, it seems Mackie’s vision of what constitutes a ‘man’ isn’t exactly controversial, at least according to the qualities he wants for his kids.

There’s a clear difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity.



Anthony Mackie’s focus on raising his sons to be respectful, responsible, and protective—like he mentioned with keeping them humble and making his 15-year-old the ‘man of the house’—makes him a great role… — The PFPs (@ThePenisFrens) March 13, 2025

“I keep my boys humble,” he said. “My boys have never had a pair of Jordans… you could be the biggest star in the world but do not let me catch you being stupid.” Touching on such a hot-button topic was bound to provoke a few reactions, which is exactly what happened on social media. Observers were split between praising Mackie for the version of masculinity he wants for his sons, and criticizing him for claiming there are only certain ways they can be masculine in the first place.

It's very sad that he says he's raising his children as men "whatever you may think about that," then goes on to name things that anyone should be doing male or female. And of course he has a child that knows "not to make dad mad." So great to be afraid of a parents emotions. — Seth Pitts (@beliefs22) March 14, 2025

One supporter wrote that Mackie’s comments highlight how “there’s a clear difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity,” and commended the actor for being a “great role model” of the former. Other users praised Mackie for “respecting masculinity properly” rather than focussing on how it can become toxic or applauded him for, regardless of gender, “nam[ing] things that anyone should be doing, male or female.”

I understand of being respectful and what not. if he means the death of american male being death of being a respectful citizen, then i get it. but saying “death of american male” makes it sound like he is against feminism and think society is making boys into queers. Which from — Lavender Ranger (@LavenderRanger) March 14, 2025

However, not everyone was thrilled with Mackie’s take on masculinity, with one arguing that “saying ‘death of american male’ makes it sound like he is against feminism” when in reality he is just advocating for “being a respectful citizen.” Another user agreed with that sentiment, writing that they “thought this was gonna be some pathetic alpha male bs but he’s literally just saying he wants his sons to be good people.”

oh I thought this was gonna be some pathetic alpha male bs but he's literally just saying he wants his sons to be good people https://t.co/OiLtsZGAWk pic.twitter.com/u22403X12V — Bailey ⚡️ (@blazingasterism) March 13, 2025

Regardless of where you land in your thoughts on the comments, this is not the first time Mackie has divided opinion in recent months. In January, the actor came under fire for saying that while the character of “Captain America represents a lot of different things,” he doesn’t “think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations.” He later clarified those statements and confirmed that he is a “proud American,” but not without incurring the wrath of particularly patriotic Marvel fans.

