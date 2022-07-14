Demi Lovato’s face injury, explained

Demi Lovato gave their fans a heart attack on Wednesday evening when they posted a video on TikTok sporting a gnarly gash above their right eyebrow.

The “Skin of My Teeth” singer appeared to be in good spirits as they turned the camera upon themself to show off the wound, playing the viral “Nobody’s Gonna Know” TikTok sound in the background.

According to Lovato, the injury is the result of hitting their head on a crystal, but whether or not the singer was in the act of using said crystal is unknown. The incident will apparently result in multiple stitches.

Lovato is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! today, something they have no intention of missing, with or without stitches. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer will no doubt provide more context to the situation, helping us understand how exactly one falls on a crystal and how big said crystal was to cause such an injury.

While such an injury is no laughing matter, fans of the singer couldn’t help but remain slightly unfazed by the incident. “This is so a Demi thing,” said @substancebekah in a comment. “OGs are not surprised 😂 😂 it means its gonna be a good era.”

Lovato’s upcoming album HOLY FVCK promises a return to their pop-rock roots, a sound the singer hasn’t revisited since 2009 with their album “Here We Go Again.” If their latest injury does leave a scar — which most stitches do — it will thankfully fit right in with their new sound. Of course, makeup can do wonders so when it’s all said and done, we may never be the wiser.

Their latest single, “Skin of My Teeth” is currently available. Their album, HOLY FVCK is scheudled to release Friday, August 19th, 2022