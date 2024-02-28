Did Dwayne Johnson scream at Rebecca Ferguson on the set of ‘Hercules?’ His response to her co-star’s hostility revelation, revealed

In a recent appearance on Reign with Josh Smith to promote the premiere of Dune: Part Two, Rebecca Ferguson revealed that one of her previous co-stars screamed at her on set, and now the entire internet is up and at it with raised pitchforks.

Recommended Videos

At one point during the interview, Smith asked Ferguson about her proudest moment “using your own voice,” which compelled the actress to launch into a rather disturbing account of being screamed at while performing on set. And let me tell you, short of actually naming the bully, Ferguson did not mince any words.

“‘I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star,’ she said. ‘And this human was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at, and I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor. This is what I have to work with? What is this?’ And I stood there, just breaking. This happens.’”

You can watch the whole segment in this short clip posted on Josh’s X account:

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

As you’d expect, internet detectives are doing their best to identify the person in question, and given Ferguson’s prolific career over the past decade, the list ranges from Tom Cruise (in Mission: Impossible) to Jake Gyllenhaal (in Life) and even Dwayne Johnson in 2014’s Hercules.

The Rock, meanwhile, has already caught wind of the controversy brewing at the moment, so he’s come forward to subtly remove his name from the list of possible offenders. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Johnson wrote that he, too, would like to find out who that person is.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit,” he retweeted. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

So, there you have it. Whoever this condescending, possibly megalomaniac egotist is, I doubt we’re going to find their identity on mere speculation. It should also be noted that Ferguson deliberately refused to specify whether this person was a male or female co-star, so perhaps she doesn’t wish to say anything more on the matter.

As Dwayne astutely pointed out, though, all the more power to her for standing up. Rebecca is currently doing the press rounds for Dune: Part Two, wherein she once again portrays the powerful Bene Gesserit and Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica.