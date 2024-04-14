Did Jason Statham serve in the army?

Jason Statham is a renowned British actor and martial artist known for risking his life to perform his own stunts. So, it is only obvious that his survival skills and determination would make some fans wonder if the star has an army background.

Statham began his mediatic career as a model for clothing and sports brands. The job didn’t pay much, which led him to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a street seller to make ends meet. He even dealt with the black market as a seller, selling fake perfume and cheap jewelry. Statham still worked as a seller when he met Guy Ritchie, who was looking for a street-wise conman for his next movie. And just like that Statham got a role in 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, a cult classic that launched the star’s acting career.

After Ritchie launched Statham’s career as a gritty action man, the star would lead The Transporter and Crank series, work with John Carpenter in Ghosts of Mars, and help turn 2003’s The Italian Job into a highly successful remake. More recently, the actor has been punching sharks in the face in the box office record-breaking The Meg movies and sharing the silver screen with other action legends in franchises like The Expendables and Fast & Furious.

Part of what makes Statham’s presence on the screen so mesmerizing is how real his stunts look. That happens because the Spy star tries to perform every scene instead of using doubles or CGI. He is often behind the wheel of a metal monster or trading punches with muscled goons, putting his training in various martial arts into use and often risking his health to ensure his movies feel more natural. In short, Statham has a rare sense of duty imbued in his character and a knack for facing danger head-on, two characteristics that point out to a military career. Surprisingly, though, Statham has never served in the army.

While he was not in the army, Jason Statham served Great Britain in a different way

Image via Warner Bros.

While Statham has never served in the army, he represented Great Britain in a different way. From an early age, he discovered his passion for diving and dedicated all his free time to perfecting his jumps. Statham’s diving talent even made him an official member of Britain’s National Swimming Squad for 12 years. As a professional diver, he competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games, an event that would eventually help him land his sport model gig.

Statham remembers fondly his time in Britain’s National Swimming Squad. In an interview for IGN, the actor even underlined how being part of the national squad taught him “discipline” and “focus” while also keeping him “out of trouble.” So, even though Statham didn’t serve in the army, he does have a past as part of a team that taught him commitment and camaraderie. The experience is reflected in Statham’s movie career, where he pushes himself beyond the limits while crafting exhilarating action set pieces. No wonder the actor remains a beloved icon even decades after he made his debut on the silver screen.

