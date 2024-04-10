Image via Warner Bros.
Image via Warner Bros.
Category:
Celebrities

What happened to Jason Statham?

Is the king of stunts doing okay?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 08:54 am

Jason Statham‘s health has been subject to speculation for a while now.  A post claiming that the Fast and Furious actor had passed away sparked the initial rumors that something was wrong. In fact, the rumor spread rather quickly, with hashtags like “Jason Statham Disease” still floating around.

Recommended Videos

In true TikTok fashion, several users reshared the initial post without taking the time out to verify if he was indeed ill. So, what really happened to Jason Statham?

Is Jason Statham ill?

Rumors about celebrities being ill or hiding health conditions are nothing new, and Statham has recently been the latest subject of such rumors. However, these particular rumors seem to be baseless, as Statham remains active both online and offline, and looks to be in good health. The silly post claiming he was dead was a prank created to start a false rumor with no basis in reality. 

As for the “Jason Statham Disease” tag, that was simply yet another trend on TikTok. The hashtag featured clips of Statham from some of his most hilarious and exaggerated scenes. As an action movie star, Statham often shoots scenes with stunts that may seem both unrealistic and humorous, especially when taken out of context. The “Jason Statham Disease” tag simply highlighted some of those scenes. 

Statham has been active on social media this year, sharing promotional material for his latest project The Beekeeper, as well as his usual snapshots of his life and family. 

Jason Statham’s health and stunt work history 

Just because Statham is seemingly in good health doesn’t mean there has never been a reason to worry about the actor. Due to the nature of his job, and his preference for doing his own stunts, Statham has been victim to many injuries on set that have been publicly known. He is best known for portraying gritty characters who are highly skilled and often deadly, and his career has been hallmarked with some of the most impressive stunt work in Hollywood. 

From his start in movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Mechanic and Crank, to his blockbuster features in the Fast and Furious and Expendables franchises, Statham is no stranger to injuries on set. While many of these have been smaller injuries that the actor was able to push through, some were life-threatening, such as the accident that occurred while filming The Expendables 3. During a scene where Statham’s character was driving a truck while his teammates opened fire on their enemies from the back, Statham’s brakes failed, causing the truck to fall off the pier. 

Despite being able to swim out of a window, Statham revealed that he’d had a moment of panic when his gun holster got stuck while he tried to exit. Accidents like that one reminded the actor to be appreciative of life and showed fans the extent of his dedication to his craft. 

Nonetheless, Statham has shared regrets about some of the more dangerous stunts he has done, such as in Transporter 2 when he jumped off the back of a jet ski onto a bus. He has expressed that, while he has endured many injuries, both small and large, he finds it worthwhile to make his movies more authentic. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Morgan Wallen’s tour canceled?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Morgan Wallen’s tour canceled?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why did Morgan Wallen throw a chair?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why did Morgan Wallen throw a chair?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 10, 2024
Read Article 10 best ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs, ranked
Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
10 best ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs, ranked
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Zendaya swapped ‘Dune’ drab for wedding Couture and we can only imagine Tom Holland’s Spidey sense is tingling
Zendaya attends a photocall for the movie "Challengers" at Hotel Hassler on April 08, 2024 in Rome, Italy.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Zendaya swapped ‘Dune’ drab for wedding Couture and we can only imagine Tom Holland’s Spidey sense is tingling
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting members of the Windrush generation in Cardiff. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Morgan Wallen’s tour canceled?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Morgan Wallen’s tour canceled?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why did Morgan Wallen throw a chair?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why did Morgan Wallen throw a chair?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 10, 2024
Read Article 10 best ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs, ranked
Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
10 best ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs, ranked
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Zendaya swapped ‘Dune’ drab for wedding Couture and we can only imagine Tom Holland’s Spidey sense is tingling
Zendaya attends a photocall for the movie "Challengers" at Hotel Hassler on April 08, 2024 in Rome, Italy.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Zendaya swapped ‘Dune’ drab for wedding Couture and we can only imagine Tom Holland’s Spidey sense is tingling
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting members of the Windrush generation in Cardiff. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.