What happened to Jason Statham?

Jason Statham‘s health has been subject to speculation for a while now. A post claiming that the Fast and Furious actor had passed away sparked the initial rumors that something was wrong. In fact, the rumor spread rather quickly, with hashtags like “Jason Statham Disease” still floating around.

In true TikTok fashion, several users reshared the initial post without taking the time out to verify if he was indeed ill. So, what really happened to Jason Statham?

Is Jason Statham ill?

Rumors about celebrities being ill or hiding health conditions are nothing new, and Statham has recently been the latest subject of such rumors. However, these particular rumors seem to be baseless, as Statham remains active both online and offline, and looks to be in good health. The silly post claiming he was dead was a prank created to start a false rumor with no basis in reality.

As for the “Jason Statham Disease” tag, that was simply yet another trend on TikTok. The hashtag featured clips of Statham from some of his most hilarious and exaggerated scenes. As an action movie star, Statham often shoots scenes with stunts that may seem both unrealistic and humorous, especially when taken out of context. The “Jason Statham Disease” tag simply highlighted some of those scenes.

Statham has been active on social media this year, sharing promotional material for his latest project The Beekeeper, as well as his usual snapshots of his life and family.

Jason Statham’s health and stunt work history

Just because Statham is seemingly in good health doesn’t mean there has never been a reason to worry about the actor. Due to the nature of his job, and his preference for doing his own stunts, Statham has been victim to many injuries on set that have been publicly known. He is best known for portraying gritty characters who are highly skilled and often deadly, and his career has been hallmarked with some of the most impressive stunt work in Hollywood.

From his start in movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Mechanic and Crank, to his blockbuster features in the Fast and Furious and Expendables franchises, Statham is no stranger to injuries on set. While many of these have been smaller injuries that the actor was able to push through, some were life-threatening, such as the accident that occurred while filming The Expendables 3. During a scene where Statham’s character was driving a truck while his teammates opened fire on their enemies from the back, Statham’s brakes failed, causing the truck to fall off the pier.

Despite being able to swim out of a window, Statham revealed that he’d had a moment of panic when his gun holster got stuck while he tried to exit. Accidents like that one reminded the actor to be appreciative of life and showed fans the extent of his dedication to his craft.

Nonetheless, Statham has shared regrets about some of the more dangerous stunts he has done, such as in Transporter 2 when he jumped off the back of a jet ski onto a bus. He has expressed that, while he has endured many injuries, both small and large, he finds it worthwhile to make his movies more authentic.

