Tributes have been pouring in from different members of the royal family after the announcement of Thomas Kingston’s death. The 45-year-old had been married to Lady Gabriella for the past five years but did the couple have any children together?

Do we know if Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella had children?

The couple do not have any children together. Kingston and Lady Gabriella married in 2019 and seemed content, although the pair kept out of the headlines for the most part, so not much is known about the details of their life. However, The Evening Standard reported that sources close to the couple had not reported any relationship troubles.

Whilst they didn’t have any children of their own, there are two nieces on Lady Gabriella’s side of the family. Isabella and Maud Windsor are the daughters of Lord Frederick Windsor, brother of Lady Gabriella. The two girls were spotted dressed as bridesmaids at the Kingston wedding back in 2019 according to the Daily Mail.

Did Thomas Kingston have any children from past relationships?

It seems like Kingston did not have any children before his marriage to Lady Gabriella. He had a brief relationship with Pippa Middleton as well as sparking relationship gossip surrounding Natalie Hicks-Lobbecke, a rumored ex-girlfriend of Prince William, (although they both deny the relationship ever happened.)

Before settling down with his wife, Kingston seemed like a busy man. He worked within the diplomatic missions unit in Iraq as a hostage negotiator before returning to the U.K. as a chartered financial analyst. Whilst they may not have had any children of their own, Thomas and Lady Gabriella have received tributes from other members of their extended family as well as members of the public.