Did Tom Holland date Taylor Swift?

Not much links Taylor Swift to Tom Holland at a glance, but considering how the latter rose to stardom, you can see why some might draw the connection inside their head. Besides, the Swift lyrics that go, “Spider-boy, king of thieves, weave your little webs of opacity” are also a saucy addition to this newest question raised by people on social media.

Holland is now an A-lister thanks to his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even before he wore the mask of the friendly neighborhood web-head and swung onto the silver screens in Captain America: Civil War his prospects were somewhat auspicious in Hollywood, mainly thanks to his acclaimed part in 2012’s disaster flick, The Impossible. But though he received a lot of critical attention for that flick, one could argue that his breakthrough moment came a bit later, when he went toe-to-toe with Zendaya on the Lip Synch Battle show.

Yes, Holland can sing and dance like it’s nobody’s business, so it’s no wonder that some people on social media are linking him to Taylor Swift, who is probably the biggest megastar on the planet right now. So, let’s take on the question you’ve all wondered about inside your head at one point or another; did Taylor Swift and Tom Holland ever date?

While Taylor and Tom would make one heck of a duo, the two have never dated, nor is there any evidence that they know each other all that well. Miss Americana’s inclination to settle scores via her songs might have led some people astray in this particular case because the line “Spider-boy, king of thieves” is actually said to be about Scooter Braun, who got into a very public feud with the singer over the ownership of her masters.

Before Travis Kelce, with whom she has pretty much taken the world by storm and become the celebrity couple of the year, Taylor dated Joe Alwyn for 6 years, so no, even “London Boy” is not in reference to Tom, but his fellow British actor.

As for Holland himself, the actor was rumored to have been involved with childhood sweetheart Elle Lotherington before his big break in showbiz. Tom is now going out with MCU co-star Zendaya, but before that, he appeared to date actress Nadia Parkes and Olivia Bolton for a brief period.

Tom Holland’s last big role after No Way Home was in 2022’s Uncharted, where he portrayed the charismatic video game protagonist Nathan Drake for the first time in live-action. He will be returning for Spider-Man 4, currently making headway at Marvel Studios. It was also recently confirmed that he and Matt Damon will be leading the ensemble in the next Christopher Nolan film, though details about the project are still scarce.

Now Taylor, though she has yet to make her cinematic directorial debut, is still performing on the last leg of The Eras Tour, and remaining an absolute global sensation while she’s at it. Who knows, maybe someday fate will bring Swift and Holland together. After all, fans have been forever asking Marvel to add Taylor to the growing ensemble.

