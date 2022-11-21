Morgan Freeman was recently called a “sellout” by angry fans after he headlined this year’s FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. What was meant to be a message of unity and peace made the actor sound like a “hypocrite,” after the renowned Oscar-winning actor sold his soul to a country that’s faced with multiple allegations of human rights violations.

Freeman performed a segment titled ‘The Calling’ during the opening ceremony with Ghanim Al Muftah, a Qatari businessman with a disability. The segment was supposed to be a celebration of inclusion and a call for the world to be united as one. The Oscar-winning actor and the businessman spread a message of tolerance, and finished it with the line “we all gather here in one big tribe.”

Morgan Freeman understood the assignment.pic.twitter.com/XI3WYMq1SQ — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 20, 2022

What was meant to be a powerful and emotional segment was met with backlash. Fans called out Freeman for taking “Qatar’s blood money.” They were upset that this renowned actor supported a country that allegedly extorts migrant and overseas workers and commits multiple human rights violations against them. Some fans wondered how much he was paid after they felt disappointed to see their favorite actor perform in Qatar.

Morgan Freeman is the last person I’d expect to sell out tbh https://t.co/dDutqjSizl — UpwardBoss (@UpwardBoss) November 20, 2022

Very disappointed in @morgan_freeman taking the Qatari dollar. Thought you had principles, but topping up the pension tops human right abuses, supposedly. #sellout — DAVIE McDAVEFACE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸💙 (@MacLeftie) November 20, 2022

Yo @morgan_freeman you piece of shit sell out I hope the deaths of migrant workers and the brutal medieval regime don’t hit you in the face tonight, gross fucking old ass man. — PKSHVS 🇺🇸 (@PKSHVS) November 20, 2022

Morgan freeman a fucking sell out.



Morgan "there is no racism freeman", is now taking all the money he can in a shut hole country where human rights are a myth. — Shadowless silver ape (@Shadowlessape) November 20, 2022

Sell out. How much did you get paid for that FIFA mess? #sellout — MochaJoe (@MochaJoe12) November 20, 2022

With enough money, American will sell out to anything. https://t.co/5dzats1IxV — TedC (@TedC) November 20, 2022

Aside from “sellout,” others added another label to the actor, “hypocrite.” The speech was supposed to “welcome everyone,” but Qatar is known to have strict laws against the LGBT+ community. That topic was also a point of contention since it was announced that the games were going to be hosted in that country. According to CNN, multiple LQBT+ sports fans announced that they’d be boycotting this year’s event due to Qatar’s laws.

Ummm “Everyone is Welcome”? LGBTQ+ would like a word…also how much did they pay Morgan Freeman for this #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gvrtb5AzvF — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman en contradicción con su ideología, acudiendo a un evento en un país que irrespeta los derechos humanos de la comunidad LGBT+…

Lo hemos perdido 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/iPmoaEuSmA — 🌈LA IMBORRABLE 💜💚💗 #LasMujeresTransNoMeBorran (@sonnyvoice) November 20, 2022

Freeman has not responded to the criticisms made toward him. The FIFA World Cup has just started and will finish by Dec. 18, 2022.