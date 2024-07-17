Image Credit: Disney
Ken Hoffman
Image via Houston Chronicle
Do we know Houston columnist Ken Hoffman’s cause of death?

Houston's beloved and witty columnist passed away suddenly on July 14.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 17, 2024 08:29 am

Ken Hoffman was a much-loved Houston-based columnist known for his work with the Houston Post, Houston Chronicle, and CultureMap and on various Houston radio stations.

His private life remains precisely that — not even his date of birth is available, though he appeared to be in his mid-late fifties. What is known is that he was born and raised in New Jersey, had an impactful journalistic career that spanned more than two decades, and was in a loving relationship with his wife, Erin, with whom he shared a son, Andrew.

Hoffman’s excellent work — written in a highly engaging style and always including wise insights — endeared him to readers and meant he had a devout following, especially in his adoptive hometown of Houston. He was happy to write about anything, from Houston’s busiest Chick-fil-A to frequent utility interruptions, and was a big advocate for pet adoption. His final article for the Houston Chronicle was published on July 12.

Tragically, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, he passed away. But how did that happen?

How did Ken Hoffman die?

Ken Hoffman
Image via Houston Public Media

The cause of death for Ken Hoffman hasn’t been officially disclosed to the public.

However, what is known is that he died at his lake house on Lake Conroe, and it was believed to be sudden and unexpected. His friend Brian Wice wrote on Facebook that it was “likely a tragic accident.” We’ll let you know if there are any updates about what happened.

In the meantime, we hope Hoffman’s devastated family are coping as well as they can. May he rest in eternal peace.

