Image Credit: Disney
Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Celebrities
Sports

Do we know NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones’ cause of death?

The NFL wide receiver and return specialist passed away at the tragically young age of 40.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 07:48 am

Born on July 11, 1984, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jacoby Jones was a professional footballer player who played as a wide receiver and return specialist in the NFL and NAL.

When he was a second-year student at St. Augustine High School, he was told he was told he was too small to play football. However, Jones proved his doubters wrong by becoming a four-time All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selectee at Southeastern Louisiana University.

He went on to play for the Houston Texans (2007-2011), the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2014), the San Diego Chargers (2015), the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015), and the Monterrey Steel (2017). He starred for the Ravens at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

In 2013, he partnered with professional dancer Karina Smirnoff in season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. The pair reached the series final but finished in third place.

Tragically, on July 14, 2024, at the age of just 40 (and just three days after his 40th birthday), he passed away. But what happened?

How did Jacoby Jones die?

Jacoby Jones
Image via Jacoby Jones/X

No cause of death for Jacoby Jones has been publicly disclosed yet, but various outlets (including Hello!) report that he passed away in his sleep.

The NFL posted a statement in Jones’ honor on various social media platforms, including Facebook. It read, “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

At the time of his passing, Jones was a football coach at Alabama State University.

We’ll update you as we learn more about Jacoby Jones’ passing. May he rest in eternal peace.

Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
