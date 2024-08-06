Do we know Pettylevels’ cause of death?

Born on Oct. 13, 2000, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mia Bennett was a social media star and music artist better known as Pettylevels. Her fanbase was so massive that her Instagram account gained one million followers.

Having initially gained popularity and fame due to her lip-syncing vignettes, social commentary, and glamorous selfies, Pettylevels embarked on a musical career. Her most popular track, “Dat Ass,” has over 5 million views on YouTube.

Tragically, on July 19, 2024, she died at just 23. But how did that happen?

How did Pettylevels die?

Chosen Records, to whom Pettylevels was signed, announced her passing on Instagram without mentioning the cause. The caption read, “We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis @pettylevelsofficial 🕊️We ask for prayers and comfort at this time & respect of privacy for the family.”

As of the time of writing this, the cause of Pettylevels’ death remains unknown. However, given the nature of her final post on Instagram (which you can see above), just two days before her passing, speculation has run rife that she may have taken her own life.

The post’s caption said “Fleeting” and featured several photographs, including a poignant one of a beautiful sky, one of Pettylevels drinking wine, and, most concerningly, another of a book she was reading called Kill Me Tomorrow.

May Mia Bennett, aka Pettylevels, rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

