Do we know Philip McKeon’s cause of death?

It’s been five years since the death of Philip McKeon, and fans still wonder about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt on the classic sitcom Alice, McKeon left a lasting impact on television.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

In addition to that, McKeon also had a successful career behind the scenes. After the show ended, he transitioned into radio and worked as a producer, continuing to contribute to the entertainment industry even after his acting days were over. His unexpected death in December 2019 shocked many, and while the details of his life were often kept private, his cause of death remains a topic of curiosity for many fans who still remember him fondly.

How did Philip McKeon die?

Philip McKeon passed away at the age of 55, and his family confirmed that he had died after a long illness. However, they never publicly disclosed the specific nature of this illness, which has left room for speculation and wonder. What we do know is that McKeon had been dealing with health problems for a while before his passing, and it’s clear that his family preferred to keep the details private—an understandable decision given the sensitive nature of these matters.

In a news release, the family spokesperson Jeff Ballard, confirmed McKeon’s death, writing: “We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing. His wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

Despite the lack of explicit information, many believe McKeon likely faced something serious, given the description of his illness as “long-term.” In fact, some fans have speculated that McKeon had cancer, or another chronic condition. However, without confirmation from the family or official sources, it’s impossible to say for sure. What remains undisputed, though, is the outpouring of love and grief that followed the news of his death. His co-stars, friends, and fans all took to social media to express their sadness, offering heartfelt tributes to a man who had been a beloved figure in Hollywood.

His sister, Nancy McKeon, best known for her role on The Facts of Life, also shared her grief over the loss of her brother. Just a month before his death, she had posted a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, celebrating his 55th birthday. She thanked him for being there following the recent passing of their father. She wrote: “A huge happy birthday to my big brother!! It’s been a tough time lately… but as we’ve always said…we’ll get through it together…love you Dude….and as always… our humble thanks to all our veterans.”

It’s always difficult when someone passes away too soon, and Philip McKeon’s death at 55 certainly felt premature. While it’s natural for fans to be curious about what caused his death, it’s equally important to respect the family’s decision to keep certain details private. At the end of the day, what matters most is the impact McKeon had on those around him. Five years may have passed, but for those who loved him, his memory is still very much alive. And we’ll always have his remarkable contribution to the radio and TV industry, which will continue to live on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy