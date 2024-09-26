Image Credit: Disney
Back-up singer and dancer Cat Glover at the soundcheck at Feyenoord Stadium, during the the Prince Lovesexy tour on August 17, 1988 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images) 170612F1
Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Celebrities
Music

Do we know Prince collaborator Cat Glover’s cause of death?

Prince's dancer has passed away at 60.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Sep 26, 2024 05:05 am

Born on July 23, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, Cat Glover — known to many simply as “Cat” — was a professional choreographer, dancer, singer, and rapper. Cat was best known for working alongside the iconic Prince (who died at 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016) during his late 1980s pop-rock heyday and famously appeared prominently in his Sign o’ the Times concert film.

She also worked with the megastar on the Sign o’ the Times and Lovesexy albums and many of his concerts, music videos, and tours. Cat rapped on both The Black Album track “Cindy C.” and the Lovesexy song “Alphabet St.”

Following her success with Prince, Cat released an EP of her own, Catwoman, in 1989. She went on to work in London and Los Angeles, recording material of her own, in addition to continuing her highly successful career in choreography and dance.

As per IMDb, Cat’s first television credit was on Star Search, which was her big break. The Hollywood Reporter recalls how she performed as part of a dance duo with Patrick Allen. They were known as “Pat and Cat” and won seven out of their eight contests before losing out in the final and missing out on the hefty $100,000 prize money. It resulted in David Bowie wanting to work with her, but it was always her aim to grab Prince’s attention, so when he eventually reached out to her, she couldn’t refuse (she was a massive fan of his 1980 studio album Dirty Mind). The rest is history.

Tragically, on Sep. 24, 2024, Cat passed away in Los Angeles, California. She was 60 years old. But what happened to bring her life to a premature end?

How did Cat Glover die?

Cat Glover
Image via Official Cat Glover/Facebook

Cat’s passing was announced on her official Facebook page, with the short statement reading, “Official Statement@ It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course.” It ended with the line, “Dance with the Angels, we love you,” and three love heart emojis.

At this stage, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed. The “further statement” will likely provide more details about the nature of Cat’s death. We’ll update this article accordingly in due course. In the meantime, may Cat Glover rest in peace.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
