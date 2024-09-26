Do we know Prince collaborator Cat Glover’s cause of death?

Born on July 23, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, Cat Glover — known to many simply as “Cat” — was a professional choreographer, dancer, singer, and rapper. Cat was best known for working alongside the iconic Prince (who died at 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016) during his late 1980s pop-rock heyday and famously appeared prominently in his Sign o’ the Times concert film.

She also worked with the megastar on the Sign o’ the Times and Lovesexy albums and many of his concerts, music videos, and tours. Cat rapped on both The Black Album track “Cindy C.” and the Lovesexy song “Alphabet St.”

Following her success with Prince, Cat released an EP of her own, Catwoman, in 1989. She went on to work in London and Los Angeles, recording material of her own, in addition to continuing her highly successful career in choreography and dance.

As per IMDb, Cat’s first television credit was on Star Search, which was her big break. The Hollywood Reporter recalls how she performed as part of a dance duo with Patrick Allen. They were known as “Pat and Cat” and won seven out of their eight contests before losing out in the final and missing out on the hefty $100,000 prize money. It resulted in David Bowie wanting to work with her, but it was always her aim to grab Prince’s attention, so when he eventually reached out to her, she couldn’t refuse (she was a massive fan of his 1980 studio album Dirty Mind). The rest is history.

Tragically, on Sep. 24, 2024, Cat passed away in Los Angeles, California. She was 60 years old. But what happened to bring her life to a premature end?

How did Cat Glover die?

Cat’s passing was announced on her official Facebook page, with the short statement reading, “Official Statement@ It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course.” It ended with the line, “Dance with the Angels, we love you,” and three love heart emojis.

At this stage, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed. The “further statement” will likely provide more details about the nature of Cat’s death. We’ll update this article accordingly in due course. In the meantime, may Cat Glover rest in peace.

