Do we know when Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ will be released from prison?

They’re certainly not the first celebrities to find themselves on the wrong side of the law, but Todd and Julie Chrisley certainly didn’t learn from those that came before.

For years, Martha Stewart was the go-to example of a fallen icon, following her arrest and subsequent jail time for making false statements in the midst of an insider trading investigation. She’s since been replaced by Donald Trump, the modern-day poster child of a former celebrity turned politician turned felon, and the Chrisleys, both of whom are currently serving jail time for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The former reality stars first came under scrutiny in 2022, and by the end of the year both Chrisleys were facing jail time. They were sentenced at the end of the year, and officially reported to prison in early 2023, but just a year later Julie Chrisley is facing a re-sentencing.

Following her re-sentencing, do we know when Julie Chrisley will be released?

A re-sentencing can be a good thing or a very bad thing. In the case of Julie Chrisley, it will likely result in a shorter prison sentence, spelling good news for the former reality star.

Chrisley’s case was sent back to the lower court for re-sentencing in mid-2024, after her legal team discovered an error in her initial sentencing. Due to the district court’s mistake, which “included losses incurred in 2006,” ahead of Chrisley’s alleged involvement in the scheme, she’s headed back to court for a re-examination of the charges.

Should Chrisley’s argument hold up, she’ll likely face a far shorter prison sentence than initially expected. The case has yet to reach the lower court, leaving us with no clarification on when Chrisley may be a free woman, but once the court makes a final decision this story will be updated with full details.

